Herning-Ikast, Kastamonu and Kuban seek quarter-final spots

With two rounds remaining in the EHF European League Women group phase, Kuban and Siófok KC are the only unbeaten sides. While the Hungarian side are already through to the quarter-finals, Kuban can seal their spot if they win at home in the clash of the top two teams in group D.



In group A, Herning-Ikast have an opportunity to secure their progression if they win against Zvezda, while Paris 92 will play their first match in the competition after a three-week break at home against Vaci NKSE. In group B, Kastamonu also have a chance to book an early quarter-final ticket.