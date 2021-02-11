Herning-Ikast, Kastamonu and Kuban seek quarter-final spots
With two rounds remaining in the EHF European League Women group phase, Kuban and Siófok KC are the only unbeaten sides. While the Hungarian side are already through to the quarter-finals, Kuban can seal their spot if they win at home in the clash of the top two teams in group D.
In group A, Herning-Ikast have an opportunity to secure their progression if they win against Zvezda, while Paris 92 will play their first match in the competition after a three-week break at home against Vaci NKSE. In group B, Kastamonu also have a chance to book an early quarter-final ticket.
GROUP A
HC Zvezda (RUS) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Sunday 14 February, 12:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- when the teams played against each other in round 1, Herning-Ikast claimed both points at home (34:25)
- leaders of the group with six points, Herning-Ikast will secure a quarter-final spot if they win this game
- Zvezda lost their domestic league game this week against CSKA, 31:25
- Herning-Ikast also suffered a defeat this week, their second in a row in the Danish league. They lost 30:23 against DELO EHF Champions League participants Odense
Paris 92 (FRA) vs Vaci NKSE (HUN)
Sunday 14 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Paris won the reverse fixture in Hungary, 34:33.
- after losing against Nice last week in the French league, Paris resumed winning ways on Wednesday as they beat Brest Bretagne Handball (23:20)
- Vaci also took the points in the Hungarian league this week, defeating Boglári Akadémia-SZISE (33:28)
- this game will be the first for Paris' winter signing Soukeina Sagna, who will replace injured Deborah Lassource until the end of the season.
GROUP B
MKS Perla Lublin (POL) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)
Monday 15 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the reverse fixture in Lublin in round 1 ended in a 20:20 draw
- Kastamonu, who are in second place in the group with five points, will secure a quarter-final spot with a victory
- however, a defeat will end Lublin's hopes for a top-two finish; the Polish side are in last place with three points
- Kastamonu's Amanda Kurtovic has scored 31 goals in four group matches, becoming her team's top scorer in each game
GROUP D
Kuban (RUS) vs Siófok KC (HUN)
Friday 12 February, 17:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- after four rounds, the Hungarian powerhouse top the group with seven points and are already through to the quarter-finals
- the Russian club, who are ranked second with six points, will also secure progression if they win
- in the reverse fixture, Kuban snatched a point from Siófok in round 1, 28:28
- since their last match in group D, Kuban have won three games in the Russian league and lost one
- Siófok have not played any domestic matches since their last European game
Fleury Loiret HB (FRA) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)
Sunday 14 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Fleury’s world and European champion right back, Alexandra Lacrabere, is among the top scorers of the competition, with 30 goals
- Braila dropped two points against Siófok in round 4
- while the Romanian side are in third place with three points, Fleury cannot reach the quarter-finals. They are the only team with no points in the group stage
- in their previous match, Braila triumphed by two goals, 29:27