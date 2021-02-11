Double-header in Zagreb to determine first semi-finalist

Only eight teams remain in contention for the EHF European Cup Women, and that will be cut further this weekend as the quarter-finals begin.

Three matches will be played this weekend with a double-header and one first leg encounter.

on Saturday and Sunday, HC Lokomotiva Zagreb and DHC Slavia Praha will determine the first semi-finalist with both legs played in Zagreb

Spain has three clubs remaining in the competition, but only one of them will play this weekend: on Sunday, Club Balonman Atletico Guardes face HC Galychanka Lviv in the first leg away in Ukraine

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga vs A.C.PAOK will be played next weekend as a double-header

Yalikavaksports Club vs Rocasa Gran Canaria will be played as a one-legged tie next Sunday

Lokomotiva targeting more glory

In 2017, HC Lokomotiva Zagreb won the EHF European Cup forerunner, the Challenge Cup, and now the Croatian side hope to emulate that success.

In December, as many as eight of their players participated in EHF EURO 2020 with Croatia, who surprised the handball world by winning bronze. Now they are determined to do well at club level and Zagreb are full of confidence ahead of their double-header with DHC Slavia Praha.