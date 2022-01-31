Herning-Ikast maintain perfect record

On Monday evening, group C leaders Herning-Ikast Handbold won their third straight match in the EHF European League Women group phase, beating Storhamar Handball Elite 35:27 in Norway.

GROUP C

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 27:35 (14:16)

Herning-Ikast pulled clear at 7:4 10 minutes into the match, but a 3:0 run saw Storhamar draw level

however, the home team were never able to get in front throughout the entire game, and they trailed by two goals at the break

early in the second half, Storhamar restored parity several times, but the Danish side created a 26:21 advantage in the 44th minute

Sarah Iversen was Herning-Ikast's best scorer with six goals, while Maja Jakobsen netted five times for Storhamar

Herning-Ikast now have the maximum of six points after three matches, while third-placed Storhamar are on two points

Sarah Iversen is seemingly pleased that she could make the most of Simone Petersen's pass between the legs for Herning-Ikast! #ehfel pic.twitter.com/5nYBhAOJ4p — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) January 31, 2022

Red card for top scorer

While line player Sarah Iversen had little impact before the break, she rose to prominence in the second half. Iversen's six goals from as many attempts in just 14 minutes helped Herning-Ikast to lay the groundwork for the win.

However, the 31-year-old's effort also resulted in three suspensions, so she received a red card in the 53rd minute. But her team's advantage was already big enough that they could cruise to victory.