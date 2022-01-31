EHF European League
Herning-Ikast maintain perfect record
On Monday evening, group C leaders Herning-Ikast Handbold won their third straight match in the EHF European League Women group phase, beating Storhamar Handball Elite 35:27 in Norway.
GROUP C
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 27:35 (14:16)
- Herning-Ikast pulled clear at 7:4 10 minutes into the match, but a 3:0 run saw Storhamar draw level
- however, the home team were never able to get in front throughout the entire game, and they trailed by two goals at the break
- early in the second half, Storhamar restored parity several times, but the Danish side created a 26:21 advantage in the 44th minute
- Sarah Iversen was Herning-Ikast's best scorer with six goals, while Maja Jakobsen netted five times for Storhamar
- Herning-Ikast now have the maximum of six points after three matches, while third-placed Storhamar are on two points
Red card for top scorer
While line player Sarah Iversen had little impact before the break, she rose to prominence in the second half. Iversen's six goals from as many attempts in just 14 minutes helped Herning-Ikast to lay the groundwork for the win.
However, the 31-year-old's effort also resulted in three suspensions, so she received a red card in the 53rd minute. But her team's advantage was already big enough that they could cruise to victory.