Relive the EHF EURO excitement with the final podcast episode

One more time, the (Un)informed Handball Hour takes you back to the Men's EHF EURO 2022 finals weekend in Budapest to wrap up an exciting tournament:

Sweden are the champions for the first time in 20 years but how did they get there on Sunday?

looking back at the key moments and finer details that decided the final

a quick run through the All-star Team before getting to the all-important alternative awards

discover who the championship's Swiss Army Knife, Super Sub and Random Rocket are

This is the 13th and final episode of the official podcast series by the makers of the (Un)informed Handball Hour, who have been providing handball fans around the world with podcasts before and during the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

In the build-up to the event and on every second day during the championship, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh welcomed high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that happened at and around the event.

All episodes of the EHF EURO podcast are available in English on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and acast and are also embedded on eurohandball.com.

photo Andreas Palicka © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff