Hero Gassama in a dream night in Lisbon

With the game of cat and mouse marking the beginning of the match, the success of the Swiss team to get ahead of the horn at half-time was the goalkeeper. Kristian Pilipovic was on fire and made a couple of great saves.

However, the best was yet to come. In an ending inappropriate for the faint of heart, Sporting CP overcame and Gassama was the big hero. The Spanish player scored eight goals in eight shots, and his last goal came in the last move of the match.

GROUP D

Sporting CP (POR) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 29:28 (9:12)

a last-second goal scored by Gassama decided the match for the Lions

Swiss captain Dimitrji Küttel is back on court after going through cancer treatment (three goals)

Kristian Pilipovic collected 11 saves during the game

Gassama scored eight goals for Sporting CP

Samuel Zehnder scored nine times for Schaffhausen

Zehnder and Costa: talent is ageless

Samuel Zehnder and “Kiko” Costa, two young promises, had a fabulous night and demonstrated that age is just a number, and talent and confidence always speak louder.