Heroic Risovic helps Krim save a point

When the teams that conceded the most goals in the group meet, a goal fest is definitely on the cards.

It was not the case between Bietigheim and Krim Mercator, as the two sides clinched a point each, after a hard-fought 22:22 draw.

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO) 22:22 (14:10)

two 3:0 runs for the hosts broke the deadlock between the two sides, prompting Bietigheim to take a 12:7 lead, despite Krim calling for a time-out

only Serbian goalkeeper Jovana Risovic, who made eight saves in the first 30 minutes, managed to keep Krim in the game

a 4:2 run spurred by line player Valentina Klemencic and right back Harma van Kreij saw Krim tie the game, 20:20, with 14 minutes to go

Bietigheim’s top scorer, right back Julia Maidhof, missed two one-on-one shots with Jovana Risovic in the last two minutes, to help Krim seal a point

the German side clinched their third point in the group, tying Esbjerg with four points, while Krim secured their fifth point in the competition, staying sixth

Krim have now drawn 17 of 259 games in the DELO EHF Champions League, three of which, or 17.6 per cent, have been recorded this season

Risovic is Krim’s hero

Were it not for goalkeeper Jovana Risovic, Krim would have left empty-handed from the tie against Bietigheim. But the Serbian shot stopper provided a masterclass on Sunday afternoon, finishing the game with 15 saves - including one with 11 seconds left - for a 40.5 per cent saving efficiency, as Bietigheim were left frustrated.