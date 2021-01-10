Mixed fortunes for the French

Two French sides started the group phase of the EHF European League Women away from home, but only Paris 92 earned a victory, narrowly defeating Vaci NKSE 34:33.

Fleury Loiret Handball fought hard in Romania against H.C.Dunarea Braila, but ultimately lost 29:27, while Astrakhanochka enjoyed the biggest win of the day, 29:22 at THC.

GROUP A

Vaci NKSE (HUN) vs Paris 92 (FRA) 33:34 (15:16)

Hungarian line player Fanny Helembai was unstoppable for Vaci in the first 16 minutes, scoring five times, equalling her goal tally of the entire last season

Paris’ left wing Alice Mazens and centre back Nadia Offendal replied with their own four-goal bursts to help the French side take a 14:11 lead after 23 minutes

the 26-year old Offendal had her best-ever European game in six seasons, putting 11 goals past the Hungarian side

Vaci were always close in the second half, but they could never tie Paris, who secured their first win of the season, 34:33

the two sides provided the largest number of scored goals combined in round 1 of the EHF European League group phase, 67, five more than Baia Mare and Storhamar

Vaci travel next week to face Zvezda Zvenigorod, while Paris look to make it two out of two when they host Danish powerhouse Herning-Ikast



GROUP C

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Astrakhanochka (RUS) 22:29 (10:12)

centre back Karina Sabirova led the way for the Russian team, scoring four goals in the first half, as Astrakhanochka boasted a 12:10 lead at the break

a 6:2 run early in the second half was the backbone of Astrakhanochka’s win, as Sabirova and left wing Kristina Tarasova combined for three goals

Thüringer attempted to mount a comeback, preventing their opponents to score between the 35th and 43rd minutes, going on a 4:0 run to cut the gap to only two goals at 20:18, but ultimately they failed to secure a point

Astrakhanochka won their first ever away game against Thüringer in three attempts

the Russian side will travel to Storhamar in the next round, while Thüringer have a week off, as both of their games against Baia Mare will be played in Romania on 6 and 7 February

GROUP D

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Fleury Loiret Handball (FRA) 29:27 (15:13)