Highlight matches to be put in spotlight

The EHF is improving the fan experience for the upcoming Men's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers with the introduction of 'Highlight matches'.

Highlight matches will follow the successful Match of the Week concept in the EHF Champions League. For each round of the qualification phase, there will be one Highlight match from the EHF EURO Qualifiers and one from the EHF EURO Cup.

The Highlight matches will receive extensive coverage on the EHF EURO digital channels - including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - enhanced by the presence of a mobile reporter on site to provide exclusive behind-the-scenes and on-court content.

Every Highlight match will also have English commentary on EHFTV, to provide extra insight into the action.

Highlight matches for rounds 1 & 2

Round 1

EHF EURO Qualifiers: Austria vs Romania (Thursday 13 October, 18:00 CEST)

EHF EURO Cup: Germany vs Sweden (Thursday 13 October, 19:00 CEST)

Round 2

EHF EURO Qualifiers: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Montenegro (Sunday 16 October, 20:00 CEST)

EHF EURO Cup: Sweden vs Denmark (Sunday 16 October, 16:00 CEST)