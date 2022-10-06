Nine round 3 participants to be named this weekend

As many as 24 games will be held from Friday to Tuesday, and nine round 3 participants will be determined following double-headers, while six first-leg encounters will also take place.

Luxembourg will host two double-headers this weekend: on Saturday and Sunday, HB Dudelange will host WAT Atzgersdorf (AUT), and Handball Kaerjeng will welcome Alavarium Love Tiles (POR)

two other Portuguese teams will open their campaign this weekend on home court. Sport Lisboa e Benfica will face UHC Stockerau on Saturday and Sunday, while Madeira Andebol SAD are set to host SSV Brixen Südtirol in the first-leg match on Sunday

ZRK Kumanovo (SRB) vs Maccabi Arazim Ramat Gan (ISR) will meet twice in Ramat Gan in the beginning of the next week, on 10 and 11 October

another 12 double-headers as well as six second-leg matches will be played next weekend, from 13 to 16 October

five teams – Atletico Guardes (ESP), ZORK Jagodina (SRB), HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR), Izmir BSB SK (TUR) and Hazena Kynzvart (CZE) – have been directly seeded to round 3, which will take place on 3/4 and 10/11 December

Five Greek sides starting in round 2

Clubs from as many 24 countries will participate in the opening round of the EHF European Cup Women, and it is Greece who has the largest number of teams at this level, five.

However, only A.C.PAOK will start their campaign this weekend, facing North Macedonian rivals WHC Metalurg in Thessaloniki on Saturday.

Four more Greek teams – Anagennisi Artas, O.F.N.Ionias, A.E.S.H.Pylea and GAS Kamaterou – will play their double-headers next weekend, and notably they will all do so away from home.