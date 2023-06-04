Historic final looms for Vipers and FTC
There will be no shortage of drama when a packed MVM Dome in Budapest gets ready for the big showdown between reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand and EHF FINAL4 rookies FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in the EHF Champions League 2022/23 final.
Vipers have the top attack in the competition and have won 15 out of the 17 games they played this season, but are facing the master of comebacks, FTC, whose gritty and never-say-die attitude made them the favourites for neutral fans.
FINAL
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Sunday 4 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Vipers are only one win away from a big piece of history, as they aim to become the second side to clinch the trophy three consecutive times, after Györ managed this feat between 2017 and 2019
- FTC are the team with the highest number of losses in a single season — seven — that made the final of the premium European competition, but are in fine form, winning five of their last six games in the EHF Champions League Women
- FTC centre back Andrea Lekic will play in her fifth final of the EHF Champions League Women, having won one, with Györ, in 2013, and lost three, including two with Vardar in the current format of the competition, the EHF FINAL4
- Vipers goalkeeper Katrine Lunde will become the only player with seven trophies in the EHF Champions League Women, provided the Norwegian side secure their third title in a row
- the two sides have met eight times in history, with Vipers taking four wins, FTC winning three matches and one ending in a draw. The two sides had very close matches in the group phase this season, with a 26:26 draw in Hungary and a 27:26 win for Vipers in Norway
- this will be the last game for FTC coach Gabor Elek, after a 16-year stint for the Hungarian side, after he just sealed his 100th win in European competitions in the semi-final against Esbjerg
I am glad that I will finally have the support from the home fans when I play the final game of the EHF FINAL4, as they were supporting Györ when I was playing for Vardar. The atmosphere will be just amazing.
3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Sunday 4 June, 15:15 CEST, live on EHFTV
- in seven previous appearances, Györ have never finished fourth at the EHF FINAL4 and will try to avoid it this time around, in what will be Ambros Martin’s last match at the helm of the Hungarian powerhouse
- the Danish side will try to win their first match at the EHF FINAL4, having lost the previous three. Only one team in history have lost four matches in a row in the business end of the premium European competition: Buducnost, in 2016 and 2017
- Esbjerg back Henny Reistad, who scored 137 goals this season, needs only three goals to become the all-time top scorer in the EHF FINAL4, sitting currently on 55 goals overall
- two of Esbjerg’s four losses this season came against Györ, 29:31 on their home court and 28:29 in Hungary, with the Danish side’s worst loss this season coming against their opponents in the placement match