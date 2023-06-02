11:59

Semi-final one features the two teams most dominant at the EHF FINAL4, while semi-final two is the opposite: two teams vying for the final for the first time, and one of them here at the EHF FINAL4 on their debut.

Team Esbjerg played their first EHF FINAL4 in 2021/22, finishing fourth. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria have finally made it to Budapest, after reaching the quarter-finals four times (2016–2019) but never progressing from there. Their participation marks FTC as the 14th club to contest the EHF FINAL4 since its implementation in 2013/14.

Esbjerg are in top form, riding a 21-game winning streak across all competitions they play. Their last defeat was in February in the group phase against Györ, and that was only by one goal. Esbjerg won 10 games and lost four in the group phase, to rank third in group B. They beat Brest Bretagne 55:49 in the play-offs then CSM Bucuresti 65:59 in the quarter-finals.

FTC finished fourth in group A, following seven victories, one draw and six defeats. In the play-offs, they beat Buducnost 55:46, before playing the most talked about quarter-final encounter of the season. Taking on Metz, FTC lost the first leg on their own court in Hungary, 26:32. In France, FTC then pulled off a miracle and overthrew Metz 33:26 to win by one goal, 59:58, on aggregate.

Esbjerg back Henny Reistad, the MVP of the EHF FINAL4 2021, is the top scorer of the season, with 130 goals. FTC's top scorer, Katrin Klujber, is fourth ranked overall, with 106. Thanks in large part to Reistad's effort, Esbjerg have also scored the most goals of all teams in the season, with 575.

The teams have played each other six times in the last three years, with Esbjerg winning three games, FTC two and one played to a draw. FTC have not beaten Esjberg since October 2020.

11:42

MVM Dome is where it's at today and tomorrow — and it was also the site of the opening party last night. As you can see in the video below, it was happiness all round as the teams interacted with just some of the fans that will support them over the weekend.

You can also see all the pictures from the opening party in yesterday's blog.