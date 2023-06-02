Live blog: Semi-finals day in Budapest
It is finally time to decide the trophy in the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23. Over the next two days, the last four games of 2022/23 will be played, and by Sunday night, the season's champions will be crowned. The semi-finals start at 15:15 CEST on Saturday, and the finals will take place on Sunday, all in MVM Dome in Budapest.
- EHF FINAL4 2023 taking place in Budapest on 3 and 4 June, with the semi-finals on Saturday and the finals on Sunday
- semi-final schedule: Györ Audi ETO KC vs Vipers Kristiansand 15:15 CEST; FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Team Esbjerg 18:00 CEST
- find out where to follow the EHF FINAL4 2023, including where to watch the matches. All games will be streamed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking restrictions apply)
- read all the latest news and interviews on the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 here
- Courtney Gahan reporting live from Budapest. EHF FINAL4 photos by kolektiff
11:59
Semi-final one features the two teams most dominant at the EHF FINAL4, while semi-final two is the opposite: two teams vying for the final for the first time, and one of them here at the EHF FINAL4 on their debut.
Team Esbjerg played their first EHF FINAL4 in 2021/22, finishing fourth. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria have finally made it to Budapest, after reaching the quarter-finals four times (2016–2019) but never progressing from there. Their participation marks FTC as the 14th club to contest the EHF FINAL4 since its implementation in 2013/14.
Esbjerg are in top form, riding a 21-game winning streak across all competitions they play. Their last defeat was in February in the group phase against Györ, and that was only by one goal. Esbjerg won 10 games and lost four in the group phase, to rank third in group B. They beat Brest Bretagne 55:49 in the play-offs then CSM Bucuresti 65:59 in the quarter-finals.
FTC finished fourth in group A, following seven victories, one draw and six defeats. In the play-offs, they beat Buducnost 55:46, before playing the most talked about quarter-final encounter of the season. Taking on Metz, FTC lost the first leg on their own court in Hungary, 26:32. In France, FTC then pulled off a miracle and overthrew Metz 33:26 to win by one goal, 59:58, on aggregate.
Esbjerg back Henny Reistad, the MVP of the EHF FINAL4 2021, is the top scorer of the season, with 130 goals. FTC's top scorer, Katrin Klujber, is fourth ranked overall, with 106. Thanks in large part to Reistad's effort, Esbjerg have also scored the most goals of all teams in the season, with 575.
The teams have played each other six times in the last three years, with Esbjerg winning three games, FTC two and one played to a draw. FTC have not beaten Esjberg since October 2020.
11:42
MVM Dome is where it's at today and tomorrow — and it was also the site of the opening party last night. As you can see in the video below, it was happiness all round as the teams interacted with just some of the fans that will support them over the weekend.
You can also see all the pictures from the opening party in yesterday's blog.
11:15
The opening semi-final at the EHF FINAL4, Györ vs Vipers, throws off in exactly four hours, and we are well and truly into the final countdown. Let's start to dive into the details.
Györ versus Vipers is a true battle of the titans, with these sides accounting for six of the eight trophies decided at the EHF FINAL4.
This semi-final is a rematch of the final from 2021/21, when Vipers beat Györ 33:31 to take their second trophy and give Györ their second defeat in trophy game at the EHF FINAL4. So, one team is set to reach the final for at least the second straight time — if Vipers win, it will be their third straight final and of course give them the chance to take their third consecutive trophy. It would also be Vipers' third final overall, while for Györ it would be the sixth final since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 in 2013/14 and 10th overall.
Vipers have the lowest number of defeats this season, with just two losses recorded, both in the group phase — one to CSM Bucuresti and one to Bietigheim. They also drew once, against fellow EHF FINAL4 participants FTC. Györ lost to Metz twice and Rapid Bucuresti once. Both teams skipped the play-offs, as they ranked in the top two sides in their groups — Vipers were top of group A and Györ were second in group B. In the quarter-finals, Györ defeated Odense 66:55 on aggregate, while Vipers beat Rapid 71:56.
Vipers scored 527 goals in the season, to Györ's 510, to rank third and sixth in this statistic, respectively. Vipers goalkeepers also made by the joint-most saves in the EHF Champions League season, with 230.
Györ have an enviable record at the EHF FINAL4, with 11 wins in the 14 matches they have played.
Overall, the teams have met 10 times in European cup competitions, with Györ winning seven of those confrontations, although Vipers won the last two. Györ's last victory over Vipers was in 2021.
I think we do not have to prove anything to anyone and we are just going all in for this weekend. We just want to show our best and do our best and see where that is going to bring us. I do not want to say that we are thinking about a win. But, of course, we want to win the title, yet it is a kind of step-by-step thing.
10:40
Anna Vyakhireva is back! The Vipers right back, who was named MVP of two Olympic Games in a row and played the EHF FINAL4 twice with her former club Rostov-Don, was last at the event in 2018/19. Now, she eyes her first trophy in the top-flight competition with the back-to-back title holders.
It has been a great season for Vyakhireva. After a year completely off handball, she returned to the EHF Champions League and is clearly one of the most valuable attacking assets in the competition, ranking fifth overall in the combined list of goals and assists. She has the highest average assists per match, with 5.85, and has scored 73 goals.
No doubt Vyakhireva will be a key for Vipers in their semi-final against Györ today. Read our feature on the 28-year-old back below, and remember you can find all the latest news and features on the EHF FINAL4 right here.
10:00
Good morning — and what a morning it is! It is a great day in Budapest, where the penultimate stage of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 is set to take place today.
The semi-final schedule:
- Györ Audi ETO KC vs Vipers Kristiansand 15:15 CEST
- FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Team Esbjerg 18:00 CEST
Let's get started by brushing up on the key facts surrounding these encounters, with our match previews below. Also, check out where you can follow and watch the matches.