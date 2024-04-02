This is me: Alina Grijseels

We will try to use the opportunity to change how it is. For these Olympic games and the Olympic tournament, it’s really important to go the next step on this level.

We have a good team — a really good team with good players and we have developed in the last years. We want to go this next step, to maybe get a medal, to go to the semi-final. In the last years, we have been close. Sometimes we lost with one goal and then we would not be in the semi-final or sometimes we played a good tournament but had one bad game when it’s important. Like this last World Championship, we played really good and then against Sweden in the quarter-final, we made our worst game in the whole tournament. It’s bad timing when you make the worst game in the quarter-final.

But we feel like our development is good and we are still a young team. I think the strongest years for us are coming now. We hope that we can make it at one point, but on the other side, when you see Norway, Denmark or France, you have to say they have stronger teams than us, considering all 16 players. Maybe they’re better than us in this but we are not so far away — or it feels like we are not so far away to make it at one time. So, we work on it.

It’s also important that now a lot of players are going to the top clubs — Emily Bölk at FTC, Xenia Smits at Bietigheim, or Katharina Filter now at Brest. That means we also have these kinds of high-pressure games on the club level, to have more experience in this. Then in those kinds of games, you learn that a bad 10 minutes to start — like we had against Sweden in the World Championship quarter-final — doesn’t mean you have no chance, but you just need to pull yourselves up. The game is 60 minutes, so you can have 10 bad minutes and still win.

There’s a lot of experience to be gained and it’s important to have these experiences. We speak a lot about what happens before games where we have trouble also — what was maybe a bit different in the preparation or in our individual mindsets or in the team’s mindset. This experience can only help us to be more prepared in other difficult and important matches.

After the last few years, learning from difficult experiences is definitely something I know a thing or two about. There will always be highs and lows. Losing someone you love and finding the way to take care of yourself through that. Difficult defeats and great wins. That’s sport, that’s life, and this is me.

Alina Grijseels

March 2024