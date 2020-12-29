History repeats as Barça and Kiel meet once more

Every 10 years Barça and THW Kiel lock horns in EHF Champions League finals, it seems.

After the Spanish club won the trophy in 2000 in the old format, Kiel were the very first winners of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 and the “famous arm” in Cologne in 2010.

On Tuesday, the record winners and their runners-up duel again, in the farewell match for the old trophy and in Kiel’s 300th anniversary match in the EHF Champions League.

FINAL

Barça (ESP) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Tuesday 29 December, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV.com