History written with Nantes but De Paula wants more

History is the word on everybody’s lips when talking about Nantes Atlantique Handball at the moment.

The French side reached a semi-final in a European competition for the first time this season and with it a ticket to the first edition of the EHF Finals Women, which takes places on Saturday and Sunday in Baia Bare, Romania.

But the players, led by former EHF FINAL4 contender Guillaume Saurina, also added a French Cup final to their agenda, making the end of this season the most exciting in the young club’s history.

“This is something none of us expected and we are all very excited. Now that we have qualified for the EHF Finals, we want even more,” claims Brazilian left back Bruna De Paula.

The 24-years-old joined the club just last summer, after four seasons playing for French rivals Fleury les Aubrais. But she did not waste any time adapting to her new club as her 54 goals in the European League show.

That tally puts her in the shared lead of the competition's top scorers list - alongside Marina Dmitrovic from H.C. Dunarea Braila, who have not made it to the EHF Finals.

Whenever her team needed someone to take responsibility and lead the way to victory, De Paula was the one everyone turned to.

“This is why I came to Nantes, to have more responsibilities in a team with great players around me. I know that not everything lands on my back though, I am not the only one who can make the difference during games,” she says.