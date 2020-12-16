Vote now for the EHF EURO 2020 All-star Team

Voting is now open for fans to help decide the Women's EHF EURO 2020 All-Star Team.

Fans will be able to choose from a selection of 40 players, five in each position – plus the best defender – through the voting tools linked below.

The final, official EHF EURO 2020 All-star Team will be calculated by 40 per cent of the votes received by fans; the remaining 60 per cent is decided by a panel of EHF experts. The Most Valuable Player award will also be selected by a panel of experts within the EHF.

The vote is open now and will stay open until midnight CET on Saturday 19 December with the All-star Team announced at 12:00 CET on Sunday 20 December.

Voting also gives fans the chance to win team jerseys, signed match balls and EHF EURO 2020 merchandise.

Each of the players, listed below, have been nominated on the basis of their performances during the tournament so far – and not just based on their goal-scoring feats. Defending, blocking, the number of assists and the players’ reactions in key moments have also been taken into consideration.

Five members of the EHF EURO 2018 All-star Team are nominated again: French goalkeeper Amandine Leynaud, Montenegrin left wing Majda Mehmedovic, Norwegian centre back Stine Oftedal, Spanish right wing Carmen Martin, and Dutch defence specialist Kelly Dulfer.

The players nominated have been placed in positions based on where they have featured most during the tournament and not necessarily those positions submitted by the national federations prior to the tournament.

Players from all 12 nations who made the main round make up the list, with seven Norwegian players and six from each of Denmark and France featuring.

Goalkeeper

Dinah Eckerle (GER)

Amandine Leynaud (FRA)

Katrine Lunde (NOR)

Tea Pijevic (CRO)

Sandra Toft (DEN)

Left wing

Camilla Herrem (NOR)

Kristina Kozhokar (RUS)

Majda Mehmedovic (MNE)

Lærke Nolsøe Pedersen (DEN)

Chloé Valentini (FRA)

Left back

Vladlena Bobrovnikova (RUS)

Anne Mette Hansen (DEN)

Larissa Kalaus (CRO)

Estelle Nze Minko (FRA)

Szandra Szöllősi-Zácsik (HUN)

Centre back

Daria Dmitrieva (RUS)

Mia Rej Bidstrup (DEN)

Valentina Blazevic (CRO)

Stine Oftedal (NOR)

Grace Zaadi Deuna (FRA)

Line player

Julia Behnke (GER)

Linn Blohm (SWE)

Kari Brattset Dale (NOR)

Ana Debelic (CRO)

Lorena Ostase (ROU)

Right back

Jelena Despotovic (MNE)

Katrin Klujber (HUN)

Alexandra Lacrabère (FRA)

Nora Mørk (NOR)

Laura van der Heijden (NED)

Right wing

Viktoria Lukács (HUN)

Carmen Martin (ESP)

Trine Østergaard Jensen (DEN)

Jovanka Radicevic (MNE)

Stine Skogrand (NOR)

Best defender

Kelly Dulfer (NED)

Béatrice Edwige (FRA)

Line Haugsted (DEN)

Marit Malm Frafjord (NOR)

Camila Micijevic (CRO)