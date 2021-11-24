Hosts present four sets of medals for EHF EURO 2022

The best teams of the upcoming Men's EHF EURO 2022 will leave the battle for the continental throne on 30 January with a pleasant burden of majestic medals.

Exactly 50 days ahead of the start of the tournament in Hungary and Slovakia, the Slovakian co-hosts have presented all four sets of the medals which will end up around the necks of the four semi-finalists.

In addition to sets for the teams winning gold, silver and bronze, the fourth-ranked team will also not leave the EHF EURO empty-handed as they will receive commemorative medals.

All medals are nine centimetres in diameter, weigh 400 grams, and are made of alloys of copper and zinc. The world's oldest still active mint in Kremnica, Slovakia, with a history of almost 700 years, produced the medals based on the design from promotion agency Packy Advertising.

"Each medal creates a majestic and dominant impression"

"We have had several interesting bids for the design tender and we are really glad about the final pick as it contains the handball as its main element and a clear symbol of this game. We also believe that the medals will always remind the awarded players the day when they won them and that also the public will like them," designer Peter Packan said. "Through its size and the weight, each medal creates a majestic and dominant impression."

Jaroslav Holesa, president of the Slovak Handball Federation, was full of praise for the medals.

"I am convinced that great work was done here with these medals. Also we have received a very positive feedback last week when we showed the medals in Vienna on the fringes of the EHF Extraordinary Congress and the 30th anniversary of the EHF," Holesa said.

The Men's EHF EURO 2022, with 24 participating nations going for gold, will be played between 13 and 30 January 2022 across five venues: Bratislava and Košice in Slovakia, as well as Budapest, Debrecen and Szeged in Hungary.