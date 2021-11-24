Placzek: “It feels like a new adventure”

Six months after winning her first European club title with Les Neptunes de Nantes, Polish goalkeeper Adrianna Placzek is still enthusiastic. It was also the first main title for her personally.

“I always think that the best is yet to come, but winning the European League is one of the moments of my career so far,” Placzek said.

“Most of us were playing a European final tournament for the first time, and to be able to win it like that, while we were touted as outsiders before the competition started, it made everything even more special.”

Placzek arrived at Nantes in 2019 after two seasons with another French club, Fleury Loiret. The 27-year-old Polish international had started her career at SPR Pogón Szczecin in 2011.

Placzek and Nantes will learn their opponents for the EHF European League Women 2021/22 group phase on Thursday, when the draw takes place at the EHF office in Vienna.

