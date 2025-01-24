The leaders of group B are on a four-game winning streak and want to keep the positive run against the bottom-placed Montenegrin side.

Right back Dione Housheer believes in a good result. The Dutch player joined Györ in the summer of 2024 from Odense Håndbold and set the bar high right from the start. Housheer has proved to be an important link for the Hungarian side, and she admits she loves it at Györ.

“I'm having a great time here in Gyor, and the first six months have flown by. It's a fantastic club to play for, and you immediately feel how close the team is and what a special feeling it is to be part of the ETO family.

“The ambitions are very high, and because of this, you can also feel the team's drive to get better every day. I'm really happy with how the first half of the year has gone, and I feel very at home in this club and within this team,” says Housheer on her first six months.