A win against Buducnost would further strengthen Györ's position and put them on the verge of securing a direct quarter-final spot. For Housheer, this is all the motivation the team needs and the first goal of the season in Europe's top flight.
“Our team has a culture of always being motivated to win every match,” she explains. “Of course, we have various goals at the club and as a team, but right now, one of our main focuses is definitely securing first place in our group. After that, the real decisive matches for a spot in the EHF FINAL4 will begin.”
Housheer has been instrumental in Györ's success, bringing her tally up 57 goals this season to become the team's top scorer and one of the top five scorers in the competition. No surprise, after the Dutch right back netted 206 goals in three seasons with Odense. At 25 years old, she is only just starting.
“I'm happy with the role I've had in the team so far. I can see that my own qualities are coming through more and more, and I'm able to help the team as much as I can.
“The team is full of the world's best players, which pushes me to challenge myself and keep improving. It's truly a great environment to be in, and I enjoy being here every day,” concludes Housheer as she prepares for another exciting EHF Champions League Women match at home.
