Housheer: “One of our main focuses is securing first place”

24 January 2025, 11:00

Györi Audi ETO KC are gearing up for another important clash in the EHF Champions League Women as they pit sides with Buducnost in the Match of the Week (Saturday 25 January, 18:00 CET).

The leaders of group B are on a four-game winning streak and want to keep the positive run against the bottom-placed Montenegrin side.

Right back Dione Housheer believes in a good result. The Dutch player joined Györ in the summer of 2024 from Odense Håndbold and set the bar high right from the start. Housheer has proved to be an important link for the Hungarian side, and she admits she loves it at Györ.

“I'm having a great time here in Gyor, and the first six months have flown by. It's a fantastic club to play for, and you immediately feel how close the team is and what a special feeling it is to be part of the ETO family.

“The ambitions are very high, and because of this, you can also feel the team's drive to get better every day. I'm really happy with how the first half of the year has gone, and I feel very at home in this club and within this team,” says Housheer on her first six months.

Despite a tough start to 2025, which included a defeat against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in the domestic championship, their first loss this season, Györ remain a formidable force in the European competition.

They showcased their resilience in victories against Brest Bretagne Handball and in a reverse fixture against Odense, two opponents who are their closest challengers in the group standings. Now, as the group leaders with 19 points from nine wins, one draw and only one defeat, they are going in the right direction.

“We can be quite satisfied with the first half. It's a new team, and it always takes some time to get the timing and details right with each other. The loss to FTC was tough and hit hard, but as a team, we immediately showed that we needed to improve, and that has resulted in victories in the Champions League. We're still fighting for the different titles, and I think we're on the right track at the moment,” says Housheer.

Aniko Kóvacs
Aniko Kóvacs

For Györ, the Match of the Week is an opportunity to redeem themselves after a surprising 23:23 draw in round 4 in Podgorica.

“We were completely dissatisfied with our performance in that match. We've learned a lot from it and want to show at home what we're capable of. We know that Buducnost is a strong team with individual qualities, but I'm confident that with the momentum we have now, we'll achieve a better result than in the first match,” admits Housheer, who was also Györ's top scorer in that match, with seven goals.

Apart from the draw against Györ, Buducnost only managed to grab one win in 10 games — 26:20 against Vipers Kristiansand, right before the Norwegian club's bankruptcy. The Montenegrin club sits at the bottom of the group but will have a good motivation against Györ. Despite this, Housheer knows they should not underestimate Buducnost.

“They are a tough team, and we know they won't give up. They have good teamwork and goalkeepers who can give the team confidence. We need to be prepared for a tough match, but we also know that with the progress we've made in recent weeks, we are now stronger as a team,” she thinks.

A win against Buducnost would further strengthen Györ's position and put them on the verge of securing a direct quarter-final spot. For Housheer, this is all the motivation the team needs and the first goal of the season in Europe's top flight.

“Our team has a culture of always being motivated to win every match,” she explains. “Of course, we have various goals at the club and as a team, but right now, one of our main focuses is definitely securing first place in our group. After that, the real decisive matches for a spot in the EHF FINAL4 will begin.”

Housheer has been instrumental in Györ's success, bringing her tally up 57 goals this season to become the team's top scorer and one of the top five scorers in the competition. No surprise, after the Dutch right back netted 206 goals in three seasons with Odense. At 25 years old, she is only just starting.

“I'm happy with the role I've had in the team so far. I can see that my own qualities are coming through more and more, and I'm able to help the team as much as I can.

“The team is full of the world's best players, which pushes me to challenge myself and keep improving. It's truly a great environment to be in, and I enjoy being here every day,” concludes Housheer as she prepares for another exciting EHF Champions League Women match at home.

Photos © Xavi Vegas, Aniko Kóvacs

