Before and during the game, supporters of Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta displayed a political banner with offensive and ideological content.

The Court of Handball highlighted that it is the EHF’s mission to encourage friendship and mutual understanding among members, to not discriminate on the basis of politics, race or religion, and to reject any illegitimate practices in sports.

The Court underlined its zero-tolerance policy against discrimination and therefore imposed a fine of €10,000 on Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta. Part of the fine, €2,500, is imposed on a suspended basis for a period of two years starting as of the issuance date of the decision.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.