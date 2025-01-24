Job vacancy: Graphics/Marketing intern

Responsibilities will include the production of graphics for promotional campaigns, social media, newsletters and marketing materials, as well as supporting the creation of reports and sales presentations.

Additional tasks will include market research, maintenance of marketing databases and dealing with equipment orders.

This varied role provides an opportunity to work as part of the marketing team in preparation for major international handball events, including the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 and the Men’s EHF EURO 2026.

A good level of expertise in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator will be required as well as an excellent level of spoken and written English (the working language of the department). German language skills are also an advantage.

A background and interest in handball and/or sports marketing are essential for the role.

Tasks

Creation of graphics for digital marketing campaigns

Adapting graphic assets for different social media platforms

The laying out of sponsor logos/marketing materials

Producing presentations, reports and sales materials using MS PowerPoint

Market research and maintenance of marketing and media databases

Managing/sending equipment orders for referees, delegates etc.

Profile

Knowledge and skills using Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Experience using MS Office packages, especially MS PowerPoint

Excellent level of English both spoken and written

Team player, also able to work on own initiative

Handball experience, knowledge of the sport and/or interest in sports business

About the EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe with its brand-new headquarters in the St. Marx (3rd district) area of Vienna.

The federation and its subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events and major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League, as well as grassroots development, marketing and sponsorship. Further information can be found at eurohandball.com.

About the EHF Business Development and Marketing Department

The Business Development and Marketing Department works across numerous areas of the federation’s business – including brand, marketing and promotion – key account management of the federation’s partners, as well as ticketing, merchandising and implementation of marketing rights.

Making your application

Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV, examples of your graphics work and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.

Further information

Immediate start

Full-time/40 hours per week

Location: European Handball House, Platz des Europäischen Handballs, Baumgasse 60a, 1030 Vienna, Austria

Payment: €1100 gross/monthly