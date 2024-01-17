How Austria made it to the main round

With a 33:33 draw against Spain Austria made the unthinkable true. They reached the main round of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, while the Iberians must go home after previously reaching the semi-final six times in a row and, in every previous edition, playing in the main round.

The game itself was not just in the result but also from a statistical point of view extremely close. The field and penalty shooting efficiency (Spain 65.9 per cent, Austria 67.4 per cent) and turnover numbers (7.7 per 50 possessions, 7.8 per 50 possessions) were almost the same and while Spain had slightly better goalkeeping numbers (27.7 per cent saves, 19.5 per cent saves), they evened that out by missing the goal more often.

Spain vs. Austria was extremely close not just in the result but in every statistical aspect. Spain had slightly better goalkeepers but that was evened out by slightly more second chances for Austria and shots that missed the goal.

Good where it is needed

Overall, both teams were very efficient in offence with Spain scoring 31.7 and Austria 32.4 goals per 50 possessions; Spain even had one more possession. The 32.4 goals per 50 possessions Austria scored were their best offensive performance of the tournament and the seventh best overall.

In the previous games their offensive efficiency was rather average. Goals are adjusted to 50 possessions here, because adjusting goals (conceded) to the same number of possessions makes teams and games actually comparable since the raw number of goals is not only influenced by efficiency but also by the number of possessions (whether a team and their opponents play rather fast or slow).

Over the whole EHF EURO 2024, it is noticeable that the numbers of Ales Pajovic’s team are rather average. The only striking thing is that they have only received a handful of seven-metre penalties so far: 1.6 per 50 possessions is the lowest figure after Switzerland. Otherwise, there are no other outliers, and they are close to the average in every statistic, both in offence and defence.

But still they managed to perform where it was needed in each game. Against Spain it was the very good offensive performance, while they beat Romania thanks to a strong defensive performance where they conceded only 20.7 goals per 50 possessions, which is the eighth-best of the tournament. Against Croatia they focused on playing fast. In 33.3 per cent of their possessions, the first shot or turnover came after less than 20 seconds. Spain and Romania only managed significantly lower figures against Croatia.

Another pattern that also runs through the three games is that in each game Austria had a better field goal percentage than their opponents. In general, their shooting is very interesting.

They were successful on 64.7 per cent of their attempts from the field so far (9th place), with 7.1m being the seventh-shortest distance (apart from first-wave counterattacks). At the same time, they have the fourth smallest angles on these throws with an average angle of 58.8° to the baseline. Although they throw a lot from close positions to the goal, many of their shots are from the wings, which reduces both the angle and the probability of scoring.