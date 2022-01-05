Winds of change for the ‘heroes of the sea’

Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:

Can they replicate their form from the EHF EURO 2020?

This is the biggest question for Portugal, after the ‘heroes of the sea’ doubled their win tally from the previous five editions in a single tournament two years ago. In doing that, they also secured their best-ever finish at the EHF EURO, sixth place, while displaying courage, grit and a feel-good spirit rarely seen in such a tough tournament.

Since the EHF EURO 2020, Portugal finished 10th at the IHF Men’s World Championship in 2021 and ninth in their first participation at the Olympic Games — somewhat of a step back, but still good finishes for a country trying to establish themselves as a powerhouse.

Back to the question now: Since being the surprise package in 2020, Portugal have a target on their backs and opponents have learnt to counter their adventurous style. Therefore, coach Paulo Pereira must come up with new tricks to help his team improve and establish themselves as a consistently strong side, as the underdog card is difficult to play time and time again.

How will the absences impact them?

Every team will miss a few players due to injuries, as is the norm at such a tournament, but Portugal will not be able to count on three players crucial to their system: line player Luis Frade, right wing Pedro Portela and left back Andre Gomes, who all carried injuries into 2022.

Frade has really matured as a defender at Barça, Gomes has long been the next best thing emerging for Portugal, while Portela has become one of the team’s all-time top scorers, with over 320 goals in the national jersey over the last decade. Others, including goalkeeper Gustavo Capdeville and back Miguel Martins, made their comebacks in early January, after testing positive for COVID-19, therefore, they could be a little rusty in the first matches of the tournament.

Sure, Pereira is an amazing motivator, knows how to pump up the players by pressing exactly the right buttons and has several tricks up his sleeve, but missing so many crucial players could prove a strong challenge even for him. How well the new players called up for the EHF EURO 2022 settle in this Portugal team could make or break their tournament.