Winds of change for the ‘heroes of the sea’
This is the 19th article in a series of 24, presenting all participants at the Men's EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.
Making their comeback at the EHF EURO for the first time since 2006, Portugal delivered some sublime performances two years ago, taking European men’s handball by storm. In 2020, the ‘heroes of the sea’ finished sixth and on the path to that ranking handed Sweden their worst-ever home loss in a major tournament. This time around, the team has a different feel after some changes, owing to absences in their core roster.
However, Portugal, who will face hosts Hungary, Iceland and the Netherlands in group B, want to earn another main round spot and cement their status as one of the best teams in Europe.
Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:
Can they replicate their form from the EHF EURO 2020?
This is the biggest question for Portugal, after the ‘heroes of the sea’ doubled their win tally from the previous five editions in a single tournament two years ago. In doing that, they also secured their best-ever finish at the EHF EURO, sixth place, while displaying courage, grit and a feel-good spirit rarely seen in such a tough tournament.
Since the EHF EURO 2020, Portugal finished 10th at the IHF Men’s World Championship in 2021 and ninth in their first participation at the Olympic Games — somewhat of a step back, but still good finishes for a country trying to establish themselves as a powerhouse.
Back to the question now: Since being the surprise package in 2020, Portugal have a target on their backs and opponents have learnt to counter their adventurous style. Therefore, coach Paulo Pereira must come up with new tricks to help his team improve and establish themselves as a consistently strong side, as the underdog card is difficult to play time and time again.
How will the absences impact them?
Every team will miss a few players due to injuries, as is the norm at such a tournament, but Portugal will not be able to count on three players crucial to their system: line player Luis Frade, right wing Pedro Portela and left back Andre Gomes, who all carried injuries into 2022.
Frade has really matured as a defender at Barça, Gomes has long been the next best thing emerging for Portugal, while Portela has become one of the team’s all-time top scorers, with over 320 goals in the national jersey over the last decade. Others, including goalkeeper Gustavo Capdeville and back Miguel Martins, made their comebacks in early January, after testing positive for COVID-19, therefore, they could be a little rusty in the first matches of the tournament.
Sure, Pereira is an amazing motivator, knows how to pump up the players by pressing exactly the right buttons and has several tricks up his sleeve, but missing so many crucial players could prove a strong challenge even for him. How well the new players called up for the EHF EURO 2022 settle in this Portugal team could make or break their tournament.
Will they reach the main round again?
Tough ask. Their group is far from straightforward, with tough clashes against co-hosts Hungary, Iceland and the Netherlands.
Portugal know Iceland pretty well, having played against them four times in the last two years, splitting the wins. Their latest, 25:23, came in a hard-fought game at the 2021 IHF Men’s World Championship — the tournament opener for both sides. Therefore, Portugal know a thing or two about winning a crunch match against their first opponents.
The big test will surely be the game against Hungary and the question is whether Portugal can handle the adversity of the local fans, while the Netherlands are no pushovers. What will ultimately define Portugal’s tournament is whether they are able to play as the favourites and dictate the rhythm, as opposed to being the plucky underdogs every team resents playing against.
Under the spotlight: Rui Silva
The 28-year-old centre back scored one of the most important goals in Portugal’s history last March — in the last game of the Olympic qualification tournament, against France. It was the goal that sealed Portugal’s 29:28 win and their first-ever Olympic berth.
Silva is not Portugal’s top scorer but their floor general, directing every attack and trying to find openings in the opponent’s defence. Portugal’s captain is paramount to their success and is entering his prime as a player.
He has also been in fine form on a club level for FC Porto, so far scoring 28 goals in the EHF Champions League Men this season — only six less than his entire tally last season.
Self-esteem
“Our objective is to progress to the main round. If that happens, we will change our objective,” said Pereira. Portugal’s coach was, is and always will be a believer, aiming high before each and every tournament they take part in. Therefore, Portugal will always come out guns blazing in every game — a mentality instilled by Pereira since he took up the position in 2016.
Fun fact
In their six previous participations at the EHF EURO, including the return after a 14-year absence in 2020, Portugal won only eight games — an average of 1.33 per tournament. They really upped their game at the EHF EURO 2020, with half of their victories in this single tournament, leaving them in need of only two to hit the 10-win mark.
What the numbers say
Only six of the 20 players called up by Pereira for the EHF EURO 2022 are playing abroad — four in France, one in Hungary and one in Kuwait.
Past achievements
Men’s EHF EURO participations (including 2022): seven
Best result: 6th (2020)