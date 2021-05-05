How to follow the EHF EURO 2022 draw like a pro

Following the completion of the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers on Sunday, the lineup for the final tournament in Hungary and Slovakia is complete – and the next step is for the 24 teams to learn their preliminary round opponents.

The teams will not have to wait long, as the draw that will determine the six preliminary round groups is set to take place on Thursday 6 May at 17:00 CEST. The draw will be held in Budapest, where the EHF EURO 2022 final will be played on 30 January.

Four players will conduct the draw: Rodrigo Corrales (Spain), Bence Banhidi (Hungary), Luka Stepancic (Croatia) and Marian Zernovic (Slovakia), alongside EHF President Michael Wiederer and EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

Fans across the world will be able to discover their favourite team’s fate live across a number of channels.

The draw event will be streamed live on EHFTV as well as the Home of Handball Facebook and YouTube pages. Geoblocking will apply in territories listed below, where the draw will be broadcast on TV.

The 24 teams have been placed into four seeded pots, from which they will be drawn into six groups. Full details on the draw procedure are explained in this handy video.

Complement your enjoyment of the draw event with extensive coverage on our EHF EURO social media channels and a live blog on eurohandball.com.

Following the completion of the draw, head over to the EHF EURO Instagram account at 18:00 CEST for live reactions from four star players as they give their first impressions on their path to glory at EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.