Mark your calendar for the quarter-finals

There is great news for hardcore handball fans as the schedule for the EHF Champions League Men quarter-finals has been set.

All eight games will be played at different times, allowing fans to watch each and every match live on EHFTV without worrying about missing a beat.

The first leg action begins on Wednesday 12 May with HC Meshkov Brest making their debut at this stage of the competition against record champions Barça, who are unbeaten in this season's campaign. The return fixture on Thursday 20 May wraps up the second leg.

The first team to book their place at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne will be discovered in Flensburg on Wednesday 19 May as SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Aalborg Handbold get the ball rolling on the second leg action.

First leg

HC Meshkov Brest vs Barça

Wednesday 12 May at 18:45 CEST

THW Kiel vs Paris Saint-Germain HB

Wednesday 12 May at 20:45 CEST

Aalborg Handbold vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Thursday 13 May at 18:45 CEST

HBC Nantes vs Telekom Veszprém HC

Thursday 13 May at 20:45 CEST

Second leg

SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Aalborg Handbold

Wednesday 19 May at 18:45 CEST

Paris Saint-Germain HB vs THW Kiel

Wednesday 19 May at 20:45 CEST

Telekom Veszprém HC vs HBC Nantes

Thursday 20 May at 18:45 CEST

Barça vs HC Meshkov Brest

Thursday 20 May at 20:45 CEST