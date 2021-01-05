How to follow the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers

There are plenty of ways to follow the upcoming Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers across Europe from 5 to 13 January, wherever in the world you are based.

The Home of Handball website will host a live blog including all the latest news and results, as well as previews and reviews of all matches, as well as features and analysis from the run-up to the games as the race for a place in the final tournament continues.

The website is also the place to find a live ticker for each match with play-by-play statistics.

The official EHF EURO social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter will deliver exclusive behind-the-scenes content as well as clips of the best action on court.

Live coverage of the latest rounds of qualifiers, which throw off on Tuesday and are completed next Wednesday, is available to handball fans across the continent. All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV, subject to geoblocking.

The full list of matches and broadcasters can be found here.