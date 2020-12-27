How to follow the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020

There are plenty of ways to follow the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 in Cologne on 28 and 29 December, wherever in the world you are based.

The Home of Handball website will host a live blog including all the latest news and results, as well as previews and reviews of all four matches, as well as features and analysis from the run-up to the tournament as Barça, Paris Saint-Germain Handball, THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém go head-to-head to fight for the title.

The website is also the place to find a live ticker for each match with play-by-play statistics.

The official EHF Champions League social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter will deliver exclusive behind-the-scenes content as well as clips of the best action on court.

Meanwhile, 40 television broadcasters will show the matches to handball fans in 80 countries. For territories where there is no TV broadcaster, EHFTV will offer the spectacle of these four games for free.

Augmented reality technology will be used at a VELUX EHF FINAL4 for the very first time and will see elements added in to the opening show and also during each match to bring the event closer to fans at home.

Fans will get to experience each game as if they were still in the arena with a specially-adapted entertainment programme created to fit the small screen.

In the first semi-final on 28 December, Barça face Paris Saint-Germain Handball at 18:00 CET before the second semi at 20:30 CET, which features THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém HC.