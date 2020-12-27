23:10 | KIEL ARE THE CHAMPIONS

So Kiel are the Christmas EHF Champions League champions, in what is perhaps a surprising end to a unique year. Along with the rest of the 2020/21 participants they are in with another chance of lifting a trophy - the new-look EHF Champions League trophy - next year.

Thanks for your support of all the teams and we hope you enjoyed every moment as much as we did!



22:43 | PEKELER IS MVP

Kiel's Hendrik Pekeler is named MVP of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020. The line player scored five goals today but was also integral to Kiel's defence both today and yesterday. Well deserved!



22:10 | FULL-TIME THW KIEL 33:28 BARÇA

Kiel celebrate a superb win. It's the first loss for Barça in 23 EHF Champions League matches, and what a time to lose.

Filip Jicha becomes the third person to win the EHF Champions League as both a player and a coach, a decade after he won the first ever VELUX EHF FINAL4 with Kiel against Barça.

22:03 | TIME RUNNING OUT

Aleix Gómez's latest attempt at scoring a penalty hits the crossbar, and Kiel stay three in front. Nevertheless Gómez has played a key role in trying to get Barça back into this.



21:58 | KIEL LEAD BY THREE

Patrick Wiencek makes a high tackle on Luka Cindric and receives a two-minute suspension; Aleix Gómez gets the penalty past Niklas Landin.

21:52 | GÓMEZ CLOSES

Aleix Gómez capitalises, twice, on mistakes from Rune Dahmke and Miha Zarabec. They drop the ball and Gómez makes short work of the goals to get it back to 26:23. Steffen Weinhold gives Kiel a small cushion but now it's Barça back with the momentum.

Xavi Pascual calls a time-out; Filip Jicha tells his team to stay cool.

Now it's Barça's turn to play seven-on-six.

21:48 | KIEL HOLD FIVE-GOAL LEAD

Niklas Landin is performing brilliantly and Kiel are holding a five-goal lead at 26:21 with 12 minutes to go. Ten years ago Kiel produced an eight-goal turnaround in the last quarter to win, but this time they just need to hold on to the lead they already have.

21:39 | CAN BARÇA FIGHT BACK?

Barça closed to two goals again, but once more Kiel have brought it back and it's 23:20 - despite some good saves by Gonzalo Perez de Vargas. Kiel are playing seven-on-six and it's working at the moment.





21:30 | KIEL HOLD LEAD

Kiel have extended to a four-goal lead after Sander Sagosen's fifth goal. There's no sign that Barça have found something new in the break, or that Kiel have lost their momentum.