EHF Champions League
Official statement of the European Handball Federation
On Sunday evening (27 December), upon the arrival of teams and officials at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 and before entering the red zone bubble, one player of Paris Saint-Germain Handball as well as one referee were tested positive for Covid-19.
The player and the official have been isolated and remain in quarantine. On Monday morning, a second test was carried out with all players of Paris Saint-Germain Handball. All these tests turned out negative.
In line with the hygiene protocol in place for the event, Paris Saint-Germain Handball has been cleared to play by the local health authorities for their semi-final against Barça at 18:00 hrs. This semi-final will be officiated by Matija Gubica and Boris Milosevic from Croatia.