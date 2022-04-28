How to follow the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 draw

Ljubljana’s Stožice Arena will host the EHF EURO 2022 final on 20 November, as well as group A; Celje hosts group B; North Macedonia will host group C in Skopje, while Montenegro will see Podgorica host group D.

The 16 teams have been placed into four seeded pots, with one place in pot 4 reserved for the eventual winner of the delayed tie between the Czech Republic and Ukraine. We already know that Hungary has been pre-seeded in group A, while Slovenia will play in group B, North Macedonia in group C and Montenegro in group D.

Four star players will conduct the draw – Ana Gros (SLO), Tatjana Brnovic (MNE), Andrea Sedloska (MKD), and Szimonetta Planeta (HUN) – alongside Chairman of the EHF Competition Commission Bozidar Djurkovic and EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

Fans across the world will be able to discover their favourite team’s fate live across a number of channels.

The draw event will be streamed live on EHFTV, the Home of Handball YouTube page and the EHF EURO Facebook page. There will also be coverage on the EHF EURO Twitter and Instagram channels.

Austria - ORF Sport+

Belarus - BTRC - Belarus 5

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Arena Sport

Croatia - Arena Sport

Czech Republic, Slovakia - Sport1

Finland - Viaplay

Norway - Viaplay, V sport 1

Sweden - Viaplay, V Sport Extra

France (incl. Andorra, Monaco and French overseas territories) - beIN Sports Max

Georgia - Sport HD1

Germany - Sportdeutschland.tv

Greece - Cosmote Sport 9HD

Hungary - M4 Sport

Iceland - RUV

Israel - Sport 4

Kingdom of Denmark - TV2

Kosovo - Arena Sport

Lithuania - LRT

Montenegro - RTCG, Arena Sport

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport Docu (delayed)

North Macedonia - Arena Sport

Poland - Eurosport

Portugal - RTP Play

Romania - Prima Sport, Digi Sport 3

Serbia - Arena Sport

Slovenia - Arena Sport

Switzerland - SRF2/Web (news highlights)

* Geoblocking may apply

Following the completion of the draw, head over to the EHF EURO Instagram account at 18:00 CEST for live reactions from the four star players as they give their first impressions on their path to glory at EHF EURO 2022.

Photo: Anze Malovrh / kolektiff