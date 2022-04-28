How to follow the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 draw
With the qualification phase of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 complete, the qualified teams are set to find out who they will face in the final tournament in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.
The draw to determine the four preliminary round groups takes place on Thursday 28 April at 17:00 CEST, live from the spectacular surroundings of Ljubljana Castle in Slovenia.
Ljubljana’s Stožice Arena will host the EHF EURO 2022 final on 20 November, as well as group A; Celje hosts group B; North Macedonia will host group C in Skopje, while Montenegro will see Podgorica host group D.
The 16 teams have been placed into four seeded pots, with one place in pot 4 reserved for the eventual winner of the delayed tie between the Czech Republic and Ukraine. We already know that Hungary has been pre-seeded in group A, while Slovenia will play in group B, North Macedonia in group C and Montenegro in group D.
Four star players will conduct the draw – Ana Gros (SLO), Tatjana Brnovic (MNE), Andrea Sedloska (MKD), and Szimonetta Planeta (HUN) – alongside Chairman of the EHF Competition Commission Bozidar Djurkovic and EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.
Fans across the world will be able to discover their favourite team’s fate live across a number of channels.
The draw event will be streamed live on EHFTV, the Home of Handball YouTube page and the EHF EURO Facebook page. There will also be coverage on the EHF EURO Twitter and Instagram channels.
Austria - ORF Sport+
Belarus - BTRC - Belarus 5
Bosnia and Herzegovina - Arena Sport
Croatia - Arena Sport
Czech Republic, Slovakia - Sport1
Finland - Viaplay
Norway - Viaplay, V sport 1
Sweden - Viaplay, V Sport Extra
France (incl. Andorra, Monaco and French overseas territories) - beIN Sports Max
Georgia - Sport HD1
Germany - Sportdeutschland.tv
Greece - Cosmote Sport 9HD
Hungary - M4 Sport
Iceland - RUV
Israel - Sport 4
Kingdom of Denmark - TV2
Kosovo - Arena Sport
Lithuania - LRT
Montenegro - RTCG, Arena Sport
Netherlands - Ziggo Sport Docu (delayed)
North Macedonia - Arena Sport
Poland - Eurosport
Portugal - RTP Play
Romania - Prima Sport, Digi Sport 3
Serbia - Arena Sport
Slovenia - Arena Sport
Switzerland - SRF2/Web (news highlights)
* Geoblocking may apply
Following the completion of the draw, head over to the EHF EURO Instagram account at 18:00 CEST for live reactions from the four star players as they give their first impressions on their path to glory at EHF EURO 2022.
Photo: Anze Malovrh / kolektiff