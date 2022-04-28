Stanko and Krim ready to challenge title holders Vipers

Vipers won the trophy last season and had finished third two years earlier. They might be regarded by many as favourites against Krim, but the Slovenian side are eager to get back to where they once were, as winners in 2001 and 2003, and runners-up in 1999, 2004 and 2006

“Vipers are an amazing team: each player is top level with lots of experience. They have a good rotation on the back court positions. Also, they are very good with assisting the line player and have a great goalkeeper duo,” said Stanko, adding that Krim will rely on their home strength again.

“We showed already what it means to play at home and that we can be on a high level. No opponents have an easy time here. I hope we will continue that on Sunday, too.”

The 24-year-old Stanko started playing handball at the age of seven. Playing for Krim, she made the EHF Champions League All-star Team as best young player in 2017/18. After one season each with HC Podravka Vegeta and Metz, the left back is now back in Ljubljana.

It has been a good decision for both Stanko and the club, as she is the team’s second best scorer with 71 goals, three short of Katarina Krpez-Slezak’s tally.

“It is all about the team effort and, as a result, we are in the quarter-finals,” the Slovenian international said.

“I am very happy with the situation we are in. We have a really good energy among the team. The return to Ljubljana has made me happy, I feel great here and both the team and I can progress even further.”

The ‘Tigers’ receive strong support at home matches – and the club has called on their fans to come to the arena and turn it all blue on Sunday.

“People in Slovenia like to watch handball,” Stanko said. “I want as many people as possible to come to Stožice on Sunday. To create a special atmosphere together, bring us energy and thus help us in the fight against Vipers.”