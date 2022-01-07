Huge expectations for hosts Hungary

Hungary have not finished higher than sixth at an EHF EURO, but 2022 could be their big breakthrough. The first time they are truly in with a chance for a medal, relying on an excellent mix of youth and experience, which has proven a strong chemistry in the previous two tournaments.

The expectations are high this time around, with Hungary inaugurating the brand new MVM Dome in Budapest, but can they really write history, in spite of all the pressure and buzz generated around them?

Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:

- Is the rebuilding process working?

Since 2019, Hungary have embarked on a major rebuild, as the average age of the team has gone down to 25 years. And the early signs looked promising, with three wins at the EHF EURO 2020, the same amount as in the previous five European Championships combined. Young stalwarts like Dominik Mathe, Bence Bánhidi and Patrik Ligetvári have gelled perfectly with the experience of Roland Mikler, Mate Lekai or Gábor Ancsin, as Hungary enjoyed their best result in 2020, finishing ninth, since the eighth place at the EHF EURO 2014.

Sure, the gap between Hungary and powerhouses like Denmark, Spain or France is still big, but the early signs are encouraging, with Hungary improving constantly and finishing fifth at the IHF Men’s World Championship in 2021, their best result in a major international competition since finishing fourth at the World Championship in 1997.

- How will they handle the pressure?

The big ‘if’ for every team hosting a tournament such as the EHF EURO. Hungarian fans are notorious for creating a superb environment during the games, as proven time and time again in the EHF Champions League Men, when Telekom Veszprém HC and Pick Szeged face the European powerhouses. The expectations will surely be high in the first Men’s EHF EURO edition hosted by Hungary. If the results of the women’s senior team, who finished 3rd and 6th when they hosted the EHF EURO, are significant in this respect, the hosts could be in for a treat.

Yet this is a double-edged sword, as a young team could crumble under the pressure if the games do not go their way. But with experienced coaches, like Istvan Gulyas and Chema Rodriguez on the bench, Hungary can weather the storm, as they did in the previous tournaments.

- Are they ready to deliver?

Hungarian handball has been going through a serious revamp in the last five years, at both men’s and women’s level, with a strong emphasis put on young players. It did not translate into immediate success on the court at senior level, but the puzzle pieces are slowly coming together to form a whole.

With eight players – four from Veszprém and Szeged each – forming the core of the roster, the experience is there. While the form might have been patchy, with the two sides ending the calendar year 2021 on the third place in their respective group in the EHF Champions League Men, Hungary duly look ready to seal the opportunity of playing at home.

7️⃣ Days to go!! 🥳 Who do you fancy for this first clash in Budapest? 🤩#Watchgamesseemore #ehfeuro2022 pic.twitter.com/14rLHOGoZ6 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 6, 2022

Under the spotlight: Bence Bánhidi

Bánhidi made his debut in Hungary’s senior men team in 2013 and has been a mainstay ever since, becoming both an efficient scorer, with an average of over three goals per game and a rock in defence, with the whole system designed by Istvan Gulyas gravitating near him.

Named the Hungarian Male Handball Player of the Year in 2019 and the All-star line player at the EHF EURO 2020, Bánhidi has already made waves with his performances and is definitely one of the leaders of this Hungary team at the EHF EURO 2022.

He has six major tournaments – three EHF EURO and three World Championships – under his belt, therefore he is more than ready to handle the pressure and deliver a successful tournament for Hungary.

Self-esteem

“At home, there is no try, we have to serve our fans and win as much as possible. The federation expects them to be in the top eight and I think the same,” said Hungary’s former star and current team manager, Laszlo Nagy. The pressure will be high for the young Hungary’s side, but they look to be ready, as they know the expectations are high and the margin for error in such a tournament is very low.

Fun fact

Sweden are the only team to have won the European title on their home court, in 2002. Only five teams have won medals on their home court – Spain secured silver in 1996, Sweden won gold in 2002, Serbia had the silver medal in 2012, Denmark clinched another silver in 2014, while at the EHF EURO 2020, the first tournament hosted by three countries, Norway won the bronze medal.

What the numbers say

29.6% - the percentage of wins secured by Hungary at the EHF EURO. They won only 19 times in 64 games and have a goal difference of -112, after boasting a positive goal tally only once – in 2008: +3

Past achievements

Men’s EHF EURO participations (including 2022): 13

Best result: 6th place (1998)