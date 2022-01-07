The 40-year-old has assumed her role as of 1 January 2022. She works out of the office in Vienna and alongside EHFM’s managing director David Szlezak.

Kernmayer’s promotion follows a proposition by the Forum Club Handball to take on the role based on her competence, trustful cooperation and experience in working with the clubs in the competitions organised under the umbrella of the EHF, namely the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF European Cup.

"The nomination of Nina Kernmayer for this important position is the result of the positive development of the European club handball competitions and the subsequently increasing number of tasks for EHF Marketing," says Michael Wiederer, Chairman of the EHFM Advisory Board.

"Her internal knowledge and her experience in the cooperation with the clubs will be of tremendous support as we are working on elevating European club handball to the next level."

Xavier O’Callaghan, President of Forum Club Handball, said: "Over the past five years, Nina Kernmayer has already played an important role in the connection between EHF Marketing and the clubs. We fully appreciate that this strong link is now strengthened even further."

Nina Kernmayer has been working for EHF Marketing since 2013. First in the role of PA to the Managing Director, since 2016 as the responsible person for clubs & administration matters including human resource, key account and stakeholder management.

"I’m feeling very honoured by the clubs’ as well as by the EHF’s and EHFM’s trust in me, and I’m looking forward to working on further strengthening the connection between the clubs and EHF Marketing in the future," says Nina Kernmayer.

“With my work, I would like to contribute to the further development of the club competitions and to the development of the company as such in order to help make both future-fit for the years to come.”

Kernmayer has a strong background in handball. She started playing in 1994 when she joined Austrian club Hypo Niederösterreich.

In 2003, she was nominated for the women’s national team with which she participated in the Women’s EHF EURO 2004 in Hungary.

EHF Marketing GmbH works closely with marketing and media partners, as well as with Europe’s leading clubs to release the full potential of the sport on the international sports market.

The EHFM is responsible for the exploitation, organisation and promotion of the European club handball competitions.