Huge TV interest in VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020

A large worldwide TV audience is guaranteed to watch the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 when it throws off in Cologne on 28 and 29 December.

Thanks to 40 television partners in 80 territories, handball fans from all corners of the globe will watch the rearranged climax to the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20 season as four top-class teams – Barça, Paris Saint-Germain Handball, THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém – go head-to-head to fight for the title. Chinese CCTV has been the last Broadcaster to be confirmed by EHF Marketing, broadcasting this event for the very first time for the Chinese market and completing a long list of TV partners for this event.

For all these territories where there is no TV broadcaster set, EHFTV will offer the spectacle of these four games totally for free.

The broadcaster partners who will be showing the action in the four nations involved have already announced their panel of experts and studio line-up for the coverage.

Spain’s TV3 Catalunya will have former Barça captain and legend Victor Tomàs present in Cologne as an expert, while beIN Sports be on-site with the analysis of a handball duo who have followed the competition last seasons, François Xavier Houlet and Thomas Villechaize. Hungarian network SportTV will also have a Hungarian legend, Attila Borsos, present inside the LANXESS arena as an expert, and Eurosport, who have exclusive rights in Germany to show the event, will have Pascal Hens in its Eurosport studio for the event.

In the first semi-final on 28 December, Barça face Paris Saint-Germain Handball at 18:00 CET before the second semi at 20:30 CET, which features THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém HC.

The champions will be crowned on a must-not-miss Tuesday 29 December. The 3/4 Placement match is first up at 18:00, before all eyes focus on the final, which throws off at 20:30 CET.

Miguel Mateo, Director Media Operations, EHF Marketing, said: “EHF Marketing is ready to deliver a superb TV production for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020. We have not only kept the setup we have had in previous editions, but we also have implemented new elements, like the Augmented Reality, to offer the best experience to all handball fans around the world.

“EHF Marketing wants to thank once more our TV Broadcasters for this commitment, especially the ones who will be present in Cologne in these difficult moments. Let the show begin.”

It is also remarkable that for the first time, augmented reality will be used at a VELUX EHF FINAL4. This technology will be used both for the opening shows as well as during the matches to bring the fans in their living rooms even closer to the action.

TV Partners broadcasting the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 (as of 21.12.2020)

AUT – ORF Sport+ (Final match)

BIH – Arenasport1

BLR – Belarus5

CAN – beIN Sports XTRA

CHN – SPORTS.cctv.com

CRO – HTV2

CRO – Arenasport

CZE – Sport2

DEN – TV3 MAX (Semi-finals)

DEN - DR2 (Final day)

ESP – Esports3

ESP – Teledeporte

FIN – areena.yle.fi

FRA – beIN Sports 1 (including Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Madagascar and French overseas territories)

GER – Eurosport 1

GEO – Silk Universal

GRE – Cosmote Sport 7HD

HUN – Sport1

ISL - Viaplay

ISR – Sport1

ITA – Sky Italy

KOS – RTV21

KOS – Arenasport 1

LTU – LRT Plius

LUX – ApartTV

MAC – (Macau) – TDM Sport

MENA Region – beIN Sport ME (23 terrritories in total)

MKD – Arenasport 1

MNE – Arenasport 1

NOR – V Sport1

POL – nsport+

POR – SPORT.TV5 (Including Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde)

ROU – Digi Sport

ROU – Telekom Sport 1

ROU – LookTV

RUS – Igra

SLO – ŠPORT TV 1

SRB – Arenasport 1

SUI – MySports

SVK – Sport2

SWE - V Sport extra

TUR – SPOR SMART 2

UKR – Xsport

USA – beIN Sports XTRA (Including US' territories and possessions)

Worldwide – ehfTV.com (Geo-restrictions could apply).