Metalurg looking for first win against Fivers

Metalurg have been facing challenging times in the first weeks of the EHF European League Men’s group phase. The Macedonian team played two matches so far, and lost them both - away to Toulouse and Leon, respectively.

Metalurg will hope to turn the tide when hosting Fivers from Austria on Tuesday in a match rescheduled from round 4.

GROUP A

HC Metalurg (MKD) vs Fivers (AUT)

Tuesday 22 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV