EHF European League
Metalurg looking for first win against Fivers
Metalurg have been facing challenging times in the first weeks of the EHF European League Men’s group phase. The Macedonian team played two matches so far, and lost them both - away to Toulouse and Leon, respectively.
Metalurg will hope to turn the tide when hosting Fivers from Austria on Tuesday in a match rescheduled from round 4.
GROUP A
HC Metalurg (MKD) vs Fivers (AUT)
Tuesday 22 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Metalurg will play their first match in the EHF European League since losing to Leon in round 3 five weeks ago
- Metalurg are one of four teams in the group phase still without points
- Fivers are fourth in group A with three points, though they lost both away games they have played so far
- Fivers won the last four games in the domestic league and are currently ranked second behind Handball Tirol