Humans of beach handball: Asun Batista

“My mother is working as a member of the cabin crew in an airline, while my brother is a pilot. It was only logical that I was also inheriting this passion of travelling.”

But besides her day-to-day job working in a cabin crew, María Asunción Batista Portero, better known as Asun Batista, the current leader of the inaugural EHF Excellence Awards, has another huge passion: beach handball.

Her love story with beach handball started in a traditional way – with indoor handball. But as she discovered that handball could be played on a beach, there was no way back.

She cites the sense of camaraderie, of freedom and the bond created between the players as the main sources of inspiration.