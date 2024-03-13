Humans of Beach Handball: Martin and Johan Gomér

Being involved in beach handball also means the twins get to spend a lot of time together.
"Through beach handball and handball in general, we see each other a few times a week. Besides that, we mostly see each other for birthdays and holidays. That's enough," the brothers say with a smile as they reveal that sport is their greatest common interest.
Alongside handball, they both have civilian jobs.
"Both Martin and I have work on the side, which demands a lot from us. So, it takes up a large part of everyday life. A couple of times a week there is a match, and the days in between we analyze the matches we have refereed or have to referee. We also try to work out," says Johan Gómer.
Over the years, the twins have gained many experiences, although their best memories are not always the biggest games and finals though.
"We have refereed for many years, and you would almost think that you would highlight all the finals that we have refereed, but it is something else that counts, namely all the friends that you make and meet over the years – that is the biggest," assert Martin and Johan Gomér.