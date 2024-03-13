20240313

Humans of Beach Handball: Martin and Johan Gomér

EHF / Ida Hummeluhr
13 March 2024, 13:00

Swedish twins Martin and Johan Gomér have been recognised for many years as a strong pair of referees with passion, routine and talent in beach handball. Over the years, the pair have refereed countless handball matches together.

Despite being still only 38 years old, the twins have a long and successful career in refereeing, after starting out together at a young age.

"We started refereeing indoor handball when we were 13 years old - and we've been doing it ever since," say the twins, who have thus completed their 25th anniversary as referees. For the past 12 years, the work has been at the highest level with matches in the best Swedish league.

The interest in the sport itself has also been in the making for a long time.

"We started playing handball early. It has been a tradition to play handball in our circle. At the end of the 90s, we started to try our hand at a variant of handball in sand. It was here that the interest in beach handball arose,” the duo say.

But how do you go from playing beach handball a little randomly with your friends to becoming an amateur referee and later some of the leading referees on the beach?

"First of all, we have had a great will to get better, no matter what we did. And that still applies. We analyse and discuss almost every game we officiate and try to make each other better all the time. You also need to gain experience to become skilled, and you do that by refereeing many matches and being exposed to different situations," the Gomér twins assert.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240313 Humans Of Beach Gomer Brothers 1 UH

Being involved in beach handball also means the twins get to spend a lot of time together.

"Through beach handball and handball in general, we see each other a few times a week. Besides that, we mostly see each other for birthdays and holidays. That's enough," the brothers say with a smile as they reveal that sport is their greatest common interest.

Alongside handball, they both have civilian jobs.

"Both Martin and I have work on the side, which demands a lot from us. So, it takes up a large part of everyday life. A couple of times a week there is a match, and the days in between we analyze the matches we have refereed or have to referee. We also try to work out," says Johan Gómer.

Over the years, the twins have gained many experiences, although their best memories are not always the biggest games and finals though.

"We have refereed for many years, and you would almost think that you would highlight all the finals that we have refereed, but it is something else that counts, namely all the friends that you make and meet over the years – that is the biggest," assert Martin and Johan Gomér.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240313 Humans Of Beach Gomer Brothers 2 UH

The advantages of the job also outweigh the disadvantages.

"The best thing is to be allowed to be part of the sport, to follow matches up close and to see fantastic performances by the players. The worst thing about the job is the many and long flights,” they say.

In the future, the twins dream of continuing to be part of the sport at the highest level, as well as being involved when championships have to be decided. And as they say, "it feels very lucky to be able to have your interest as a job together with your brother".

Photos © Uros Hocevar & Sasa Pahic Szabo / Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240313 Humans Of Beach Gomer Brothers 4 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
20240313 Humans Of Beach Gomer Brothers 5 SPS
Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff
20240313 ELW F&F
Previous Article One former champion, six countries, eight teams, and 2,643 goals

Latest news

More News