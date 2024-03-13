Humans of Beach Handball: Martin and Johan Gomér

"We started refereeing indoor handball when we were 13 years old - and we've been doing it ever since," say the twins, who have thus completed their 25th anniversary as referees. For the past 12 years, the work has been at the highest level with matches in the best Swedish league.

The interest in the sport itself has also been in the making for a long time.

"We started playing handball early. It has been a tradition to play handball in our circle. At the end of the 90s, we started to try our hand at a variant of handball in sand. It was here that the interest in beach handball arose,” the duo say.

But how do you go from playing beach handball a little randomly with your friends to becoming an amateur referee and later some of the leading referees on the beach?

"First of all, we have had a great will to get better, no matter what we did. And that still applies. We analyse and discuss almost every game we officiate and try to make each other better all the time. You also need to gain experience to become skilled, and you do that by refereeing many matches and being exposed to different situations," the Gomér twins assert.