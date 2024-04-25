Humans of Beach Handball: Vladimir Fidalgo

But how did this modality appear in Vladimir’s life?

“It was at school. When I was nine years old there was a very strong team in Málaga that helped promote handball. And that’s when I started this huge handball adventure,” he stresses.

What is the key to success?

Naturally, the next step was precisely beach handball: “At university, I met colleagues who played for the legendary club Barbate, although I didn't pay much attention to it. It was after a long time that I started training at Ciudad de Málaga with many players who were my former indoor teammates, so it was easy to integrate into the team. From the beginning, I was lucky enough to join a club that combines commitment and hard work with fun. I believe that this is the key to success,” highlights Fidalgo.

Spain has grown a lot in this sport, like other Latin countries, something that is largely due to the “enormous work of the clubs”, but also “to the commitment of RFEBM, which opened doors to the creation of specific clubs and created the AHT, a showcase that facilitates investment from sponsors, always necessary in sport,” he says.

Vladimir Fidalgo is almost 46 years old and the example of longevity is combined with the fact that he maintains a level well above average, having been named in the All-star Team several times. However, the Spanish athlete puts his main focus on the collective and his teammates.