UH16666

Humans of Beach Handball: Vladimir Fidalgo

EHF / Tiago Nogueira
25 April 2024, 15:00

Vladimir is a 45-year-old man from Málaga, a railway worker and beach handball player. Passionate about sport in general, active life and social responsibility, he is a true example of longevity in handball at the highest level.

But how did this modality appear in Vladimir’s life?

“It was at school. When I was nine years old there was a very strong team in Málaga that helped promote handball. And that’s when I started this huge handball adventure,” he stresses. 

What is the key to success?

Naturally, the next step was precisely beach handball: “At university, I met colleagues who played for the legendary club Barbate, although I didn't pay much attention to it. It was after a long time that I started training at Ciudad de Málaga with many players who were my former indoor teammates, so it was easy to integrate into the team. From the beginning, I was lucky enough to join a club that combines commitment and hard work with fun. I believe that this is the key to success,” highlights Fidalgo.

Spain has grown a lot in this sport, like other Latin countries, something that is largely due to the “enormous work of the clubs”, but also “to the commitment of RFEBM, which opened doors to the creation of specific clubs and created the AHT, a showcase that facilitates investment from sponsors, always necessary in sport,” he says. 

Vladimir Fidalgo is almost 46 years old and the example of longevity is combined with the fact that he maintains a level well above average, having been named in the All-star Team several times. However, the Spanish athlete puts his main focus on the collective and his teammates.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SP7 4184 Sasa Pahic Szabo Kolektiff

“Performance is the result of a lot of work and effort, not only at an individual level, but above all at a collective level. Without the support and constant work of my teammates nothing would be possible.”

When asked what his most differentiating characteristics were as a beach handball player, the first answer was hilarious. “The scarf [laughs]. Well, seriously, I think what characterizes me most as a player is the intensity and ability to adapt to the game. I have grown and evolved with the sport itself to achieve the best performance each season,” highlights Vladimir.

At a collective level, Vladimir won six Spanish Championships, two EHF Beach Handball Champions Cups and a gold and a bronze medal in the European Beach Handball Tour. But what is the secret to this level of performance at his age?

“Work and discipline, there are no magic formulas. Fitness is something continuous, a 365-day work. If one day it is not fulfilled, the next there will be more effort to make up for it.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

UH16739 Uros Hocevar

What makes a difference?

However, his great experience, which also comes from his age and many accumulated games and trophies, ends up being very important in making a difference at a defensive level in beach handball.

“Experience is a very important part of reading games. In beach handball, with one less player in defence, there is a very psychological component with the rival. It's not enough to run a lot from one side to the other, but you need to know when to press to force a mistake, when to leave the shot that your goalkeeper prefers or what suits you best for blocking, among other things,” highlights Fidalgo.

There is no doubt that beach handball is on a very promising growth path, it is already played almost all over the world and the Spanish athletes went even further by wanting to make beach handball an Olympic sport.

“It would definitely be a huge step for beach handball to become an Olympic sport. A lot more people would get involved with beach handball and get to know the cool aspects of the sport. It is a global showcase that would serve as a springboard to promote, gain presence and consolidate this sport,” concludes Vladimir Fidalgo.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

UH29142

Photos © Uros Hocevar & Sasa Pahic Szabo / Kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

NHC191123 EHF CL TE IH (25) Niels Husted
Previous Article How Esbjerg’s “big three” shape their offence
LV 9931
Next Article LIVE BLOG: Barça recover in Paris as match reaches climax

Latest news

More News