European stars showcasing beach handball at Paris 2024

With the eyes of the world on the French capital, very best of beach handball will be shown with three days of action at ‘Maison du Handball’ - the French Handball Federation (FFHB) headquarters - on Saturday 27, Sunday 28 and Monday 29 July 2024.

Eight teams will be taking to the sand - three men's and three women’s All-star Teams consisting of mixed nationalities, and the France men's and women's national teams.

64 players (32 men, 32 women) will be participating in total, covering all four corners of the globe, yet many will be from Europe, ordinarily representing EHF member nations. Four Europeans - Mladen Paradzik of Croatia, Tamas Neukum of Hungary, Germany's Alexander Novakovic and Maria Karantoni of Greece - have been selected as coaches for the All-star Teams.

All well as France, selected players hail from top-ranked beach handball nations Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

Plenty of the names will be familiar faces to beach handball fans and the wider handball community, having featured as part of the EHF's popular Humans of Beach Handball series.