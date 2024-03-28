C4

European stars showcasing beach handball at Paris 2024

28 March 2024, 13:00

During the first weekend of Paris 2024 Olympic Games, many of the best men's and women's beach handball players from Europe and the rest of the world will be exhibiting their skills and their sport at the IHF Beach Handball Showcase in Créteil, 20km from the Olympic Stadium.

With the eyes of the world on the French capital, very best of beach handball will be shown with three days of action at ‘Maison du Handball’ - the French Handball Federation (FFHB) headquarters - on Saturday 27, Sunday 28 and Monday 29 July 2024.

Eight teams will be taking to the sand - three men's and three women’s All-star Teams consisting of mixed nationalities, and the France men's and women's national teams.

64 players (32 men, 32 women) will be participating in total, covering all four corners of the globe, yet many will be from Europe, ordinarily representing EHF member nations. Four Europeans - Mladen Paradzik of Croatia, Tamas Neukum of Hungary, Germany's Alexander Novakovic and Maria Karantoni of Greece - have been selected as coaches for the All-star Teams.

All well as France, selected players hail from top-ranked beach handball nations Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

Plenty of the names will be familiar faces to beach handball fans and the wider handball community, having featured as part of the EHF's popular Humans of Beach Handball series.

C5 9011

Including the eight men and eight women from France, there will be 24 women's players from EHF member nations, and 21 men's.

There will also be representatives from Argentina, Brazil, IR Iran, China, Qatar, United States and Uruguay.

The IHF Beach Handball Showcase, organised by the IHF, the FFHB, the International Olympic Committee and the organising committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is part of a wider series of celebrations in Créteil during the games.

List of players competing in the All-star Teams from EHF member nations

Women

  • Magdalini KEPESIDOU (Greece)
  • Elisabeth HAMMERSTAD (Norway)
  • Line KRISTENSEN (Denmark)
  • Renata CSIKI (Hungary)
  • Rianne MOL (Netherlands)
  • Jimena LAGUNA (Spain)
  • Patricia ENCINAS (Spain)
  • Meike KRUIJER (Netherlands)
  • Isabel KATTNER (Germany)
  • Cristiana MORGADO (Portugal)
  • Ana Maria URSU (Portugal)
  • Lucie Marie KRETZSCHMAR (Germany)
  • Asuncion BATISTA (Spain) 
  • Lina LARSEN (Denmark)
  • Emese TOTH (Hungary)
  • Isabel BARNARD (Netherlands)

Men

  • Peter HAJDU (Hungary)
  • Jesus LUIZ DOMINGO (Spain)
  • Severin HENRICH (Germany)
  • Ivan DUMENCIC (Croatia)
  • Moritz EBERT (Germany)
  • Ivan JURIC (Croatia) 
  • Attila KUN (Hungary)
  • Elhji TOURE JABBY (Spain)
  • Laszlo NAHAJ (Hungary)
  • Lukasz NIEDZIELAK (Poland)
  • Diogo FERREIRA (Portugal)
  • Lucian BURA (Croatia)
  • Martin VILSTRUP ANDERSEN (Denmark)

A88I3846

Photos © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff, Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark C4 4581 JC
