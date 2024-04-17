210325Ehfdrawing00019

Stage set for summer beach handball tournaments in Bulgaria

17 April 2024, 11:50

The draw for both the EHF YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024 and the EHF Beach Handball Championships 2024 has been completed, setting the stage for the summer's big handball tournaments.

Hungary are defending champions in both the men's and women's YAC16 Beach Handball EURO. In the women's competition they will play in group B, alongside Germany, Poland, Romania, Serbia and hosts Bulgaria. In the men's tournament, Hungary are drawn in group A together with Sweden, Romania, and once again, Bulgaria.

Hungary are also defending EHF Beach Handball Championships champions for women, and they will start in group B with France, Sweden, Italy, Czechia, Slovakia.

Germany, who won the men's EHF Beach Handball Championships in 2022, are not in this year's tournament, opening the way for a new champion. 

The YAC16 Beach Handball 2024 will take place between July 4 and 7 with the EHF Beach Handball Championships following between July 11 and 14. Varna, Bulgaria will be the host of this year's tournaments and a contract for the summer events was signed with the Bulgarian Handball Federation alongside the draw. 

The EHF Beach Handball Championships 2024 act as the qualification tournaments for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025.

EHF YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024

Women's competition

Group A: Spain, Portugal, France, Sweden, Czechia, Switzerland
Group B: Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia
Group C: Netherlands, Norway, Ukraine, Croatia, Türkiye, Slovakia

Men's competition

Group A: Hungary, Sweden, Romania, Bulgaria
Group B: Spain, Norway, Czechia, Türkiye
Group C: Croatia, Poland, Ukraine, Serbia
Group D: Germany, Portugal, France, Switzerland

EHF Beach Handball Championships 2024

Women's competition

Group A: Poland, Ukraine, Croatia, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Switzerland
Group B: Hungary, France, Sweden, Italy, Czechia, Slovakia

Men's competition

Group A: Sweden, Poland, Ukraine, Italy, Türkiye
Group B: Norway, France, Czechia, Bulgaria, Malta

 

20240203 Gyor Bucharest 7 Celebrate
