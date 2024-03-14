Tight clashes make for exciting play-off start

The Match of the Week sees two former titleholders face off, as Krim Mercator Ljubljana host CSM Bucuresti on Saturday. Two recent finalists also meet that day: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria play against Brest Bretagne Handball.

On Sunday, three-time defending champions Vipers Kristiansand visit DSVC Schaeffler, while the last two winners of the EHF European League clash in Germany: SG BBM Bietigheim and Ikast Handbold.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Saturday 16 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV