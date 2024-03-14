Tight clashes make for exciting play-off start
The battle for the last four quarter-final spots in the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 is on. The play-offs open with the first leg of the four pairings this weekend, as the eight teams that finished between third and sixth in their respective group hope to join the already qualified teams.
It is almost a new season starting in the Champions League. The group phase is long and intense but here we enter into something completely different with the home and away matches. Ultimately this is where everything will play out, these are the moments that we wait for, we fight to be able to play these matches. FTC are in a very good dynamic with their cup victory and the latest results. This is going to be a very interesting double confrontation with two teams in good form.
We have reached the point we have all been waiting for in the season, the most important matches are starting. We have analysed our rivals well, we know them well. I believe in our cool heads and hot hearts on the court. We will give our best in all the 120 minutes and I believe we will be the ones to celebrate at the end.
We are cheerful because we have just won bronze in the Hungarian cup. I hope the mood will be the same this weekend. Actually it is a celebration for us that we can play against Vipers in the Champions League play-offs. We want to play a close match, then anything can happen.