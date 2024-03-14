20240314

Tight clashes make for exciting play-off start

Danijela Vekić & Adrian Costeiu
14 March 2024, 10:30

The battle for the last four quarter-final spots in the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 is on. The play-offs open with the first leg of the four pairings this weekend, as the eight teams that finished between third and sixth in their respective group hope to join the already qualified teams.

The Match of the Week sees two former titleholders face off, as Krim Mercator Ljubljana host CSM Bucuresti on Saturday. Two recent finalists also meet that day: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria play against Brest Bretagne Handball.

On Sunday, three-time defending champions Vipers Kristiansand visit DSVC Schaeffler, while the last two winners of the EHF European League clash in Germany: SG BBM Bietigheim and Ikast Handbold.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Saturday 16 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • FTC reached the knockout phase for the eighth time in the past nine seasons, Brest are in it for the fifth time
  • both teams played the final in recent years: Brest in 2021, FTC in 2023, but they both lost to Vipers
  • this will be fifth time these two clubs clash with Brest holding three wins, but the first time they face in the knockout phase
  • the top scorers of both teams have netted more than 80 times in the group phase: FTC’s Katrin Klujber (82 goals) and Brest’s Valeriia Maslova (85)
  • Brest have the slightly better efficiency in attack: FTC scored 387 goals at 55.2 per cent, Brest  399 at 61.5 per cent
  • FTC won only two of their seven home games in the group phase; Brest were defeated only twice in away games
  • FTC beat Györi Audi ETO KC 25:23 in the Hungarian cup final last weekend; Brest won against Saint-Armand 38:28 to stay top of the French league, two points clear of Metz Handball

20231026 Brest Quote
It is almost a new season starting in the Champions League. The group phase is long and intense but here we enter into something completely different with the home and away matches. Ultimately this is where everything will play out, these are the moments that we wait for, we fight to be able to play these matches. FTC are in a very good dynamic with their cup victory and the latest results. This is going to be a very interesting double confrontation with two teams in good form.
Pablo Morel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball

MOTW: Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Saturday 16 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • last season, Krim were eliminated in the play-offs by another Romanian team, losing to Rapid Bucuresti 54:53 on aggregate after winning the home leg 29:24
  • the two all-time top scorers in the EHF Champions League Women face off in this match: Krim right wing Jovanka Radicevic (1,129 goals) and CSM left back Cristina Neagu (1,101)
  • only the top-two teams Györ (356) and Odense (359) conceded fewer goals than CSM (366) in group A; Krim had the best defence in group B with 384 goals conceded
  • Krim scored 389 goals in the group phase; only one team less: FTC with 387
  • he teams have met 10 times before, with Krim winning twice and CSM seven times with one draw

Krim Mercator Ljubljana Vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin NT27905 UHA
We have reached the point we have all been waiting for in the season, the most important matches are starting. We have analysed our rivals well, we know them well. I believe in our cool heads and hot hearts on the court. We will give our best in all the 120 minutes and I believe we will be the ones to celebrate at the end.
Jovanka Radičević
Right wing, Krim Mercator Ljubljana

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Sunday 17 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Vipers are in the knockout phase for the fifth time in the past six seasons; playing in only their second season, DVSC have not been this far before
  • Vipers have lost six matches this season, as many as in the previous two seasons combined
  • right back Anna Vyakhireva, with 86 goals for Vipers, is the third-best scorer after the group phase; three less than leader Sarah Bouktit from Metz
  • the reigning champions head into the play-offs for the first time since 2020/21, when they went on to win their maiden title
  • DVSC finished third in the final weekend of the Hungarian cup competition, losing 29:28 to Györ in the semi-finals before beating Mosonmagyaróvár 34:29

20240314 CLW PO1 Preview Quote DVSC
We are cheerful because we have just won bronze in the Hungarian cup. I hope the mood will be the same this weekend. Actually it is a celebration for us that we can play against Vipers in the Champions League play-offs. We want to play a close match, then anything can happen.
Gréta Kácsor
Left back, DSVC Schaeffler

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Sunday 17 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams won the second-tier EHF European League in recent years: Bietigheim in 2022 (after beating Ikast in the semi-finals), Ikast in 2023
  • Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc is Bietigheim’s leading scorer with 68 goals; Ikast left back Markéta Jeřábková has 88 goals and is just one behind leader Sarah Bouktit from Metz
  • both teams have a goalkeeper among best five in the competition: Irma Schjött (Ikast) and Gabriela Moreschi (Bietigheim)
  • Bietigheim have not made it to the quarter-finals before – in 2020/21, they lost in the play-offs against Györ; Ikast ae six-time quarter-finalists
  • if Bietigheim win, it will be the 20th victory in the club’s EHF Champions League history since their 2017 debut
  • Ikast scored the most goals of all 16 teams in the group phase: 476
  • Bietigheim lost the German cup final against TuS Metzingen last weekend; Ikast remained second in the Danish league after defeating Ajax København

main image © 2024 Helge N. Olsen

20240313 Humans Of Beach Gomer Brothers 3 UH
