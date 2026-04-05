RK Celje Pivovarna Laško will meet GRK Ohrid in the semi-finals, while HC Izvidac face MOL Tatabanya KC in late April and early May.

Celje entered the reverse fixture in Romania with a nine-goal advantage (41:32); ACS HC Buzau 2012 left their hearts on the court, leading by up to six goals at various moments throughout the match; however, their disadvantage proved too big; Celje managed to mount a comeback with a 4:0 run and a couple of 3:0 runs in the second half; the match ended with a 36:36 draw

Aljuš Anžic scored seven goals for Celje; his teammate Uroš Milićević, as well as Buzau’s Lukasz Blazej Gogola and Nemanja Grbović netted six times

GRK Ohrid won the first leg against Olympiacos 31:26 in Greece last weekend; the North Macedonian side controlled the second leg for 55 minutes and kept their cool when Olympiacos took the lead in crunch time; Ohrid even turned the match around again to take a 25:24 home win and advance to the semi-finals by 56:50 on aggregate

Ante Ivanković was top scorer for Ohrid, scoring eight goals, while Kristian Pilipovic added 12 saves (33 per cent); Savvas Savvas scored a team-high five goals for the Greek side with goalkeeper Panagiotis Papantonopoulos saving nine shots (34 per cent)

A penalty shootout had to decide the duel in Czechia; after intense 60 minutes between HCB Karvina and HC Izvidac, the hosts had erased their five-goal disadvantage from the first leg, winning 34:29; Karvina even led by as many as eight goals during the first half and by seven after 47 minutes, but Izvidac came back twice

the North Macedonian visitors scraped through in a marathon penalty shootout that ended 11:10 for Izvidac; Diano Ćeško, Izvidac’s top-scorer (9 goals), received a red card inside the last two minutes and could not take part in the deciding moments; Izvidac advance to the semi-finals for the second year in a row

© Dan Moldoveanu

Hungarians handle heat

It was all even going into the second leg between Nilüfer BSK and MOL Tatabanya KC after the sides drew 31:31 in Hungary last weekend. The Turkish hosts had a dream start this Saturday, leading by a match-high five goals after only 11 minutes (9:4). Tatabanya kept calm and slowly but surely found into the match, taking the lead after 23 minutes (15:14) and defending it until half-time (18:20).

The match remained neck-and-neck during the second half. Nilüfer had their last lead of the second half in minute 41 (25:24), but the visitors had a longer breath and the perfect answers in the right moments. Filip Taleski’s goal 68 seconds before the buzzer (33:36) ended all Turkish semi-final hopes. Tatabanya escape with a narrow 37:35 win and beat Nilüfer by 68:66 on aggregate.

Main photo © RK Celje Pivovarna Laško