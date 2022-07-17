Hungary and Germany finish with wins at M20 EHF EURO 2022

Hungary capped off their best Men's 20 EHF EURO in 18 years with a win against France, 35:29, in the placement match 5-6, while Germany beat Denmark 32:27 in the placement match 7-8, despite a 10-goal outing from Denmark back Thomas Sommer Arnoldsen.

with five wins in seven games, Hungary secured fifth place – their best finish at the M20 EHF EURO since coming fourth in 2004

after conceding three losses, France's sixth-place finish is their worst in the competition since 2014, when they finished seventh

Denmark centre back Thomas Arnoldsen jumped to first place in the M20 EHF EURO 2022 top scorer standings, with 10 goals against Germany improving his overall tally to 54 goals, seven more than Portugal's Francisco Mota da Costa

with their fourth loss in seven games, Denmark finished in eighth place at the M20 EHF EURO 2022, their second-worst position in the competition, after the 12th place at the M20 EHF EURO 2018 in Slovenia

Are. you. kidding us 🤯🤯 No better way to conclude a victory! ✈️ @MKSZhandball #followthefuture pic.twitter.com/rs0QetkYiu — Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) July 17, 2022

Hungary hit the right spot

Making huge strides in the Younger Age Category events, in both men’s and women’s handball, Hungary are nurturing the generations of the future. Four years ago, at the M20 EHF EURO 2018, Hungary finished 11th, but they have made a huge leap to clinch fifth place at Portugal 2022 and record their best finish in 18 years in the competition. Their main two backs, Tamas Papp and Péter Lukács, have been nothing short of impressive, scoring 69 goals between them in the tournament.

Despite their win against Denmark, Germany finished seventh, tying their worst finish at the M20 EHF EURO. An injury prior to the tournament to captain Renars Uscins hampered their effort to finish in the top four for the fourth consecutive time, but Germany still snatched some important wins. Some of Germany's players could make it to the senior level in a few years.

Sunday's results

Placement match 5-6

France vs Hungary 29:35 (14:16)

Placement match 7-8

Denmark vs Germany 27:32 (14:16)