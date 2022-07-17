13:04

Here is Germany's Elias Scholtes finding the back of the net in the second half from approximately nine metres. Germany did not trail again in the match after this strike.

Germany claim 7⃣th place after beating Denmark 👏

Tim Freihöfer and Thomas Arnoldsen have offered their thoughts after the 7-8 placement match.

"It was a little bit unlucky that we lost some games in the last minutes. Although we played a good tournament, we wanted more. We played a very good second half, had a great defence, and this was the key for the win," said Germany's Tim Freihöfer.

"They played better than us today. They have a very strong defence, and we couldn’t find solutions. We want to be number one in every competition, but we learned a lot, so we need to keep moving and wait for the World Championship next year,” said Denmark's Thomas Arnoldsen.

For their goalscoring exploits, Tim Freihöfer (eight goals) and Thomas Arnoldsen (10 goals) received the player of the match awards after the 7-8 placement match.

Denmark's Thomas Arnoldsen finishes the 7-8 placement match with 10 goals, taking his tournament total to 54 goals, but Germany seal seventh place at the M20 EHF EURO 2022 with a five-goal win.

Arnoldsen will have to wait until after the final to find out if his 54 goals are enough for him to finish as the top scorer of the championship.

Despite being off balance, Matthes Langhoff scores a partial breakthrough attempt and extends Germany's lead to three goals (26:23) with eight minutes left.

Tim Freihöfer shooting from the seven-metre line was a regular feature of the first half. With 17 minutes played in the second half, Freihöfer hasn't had any more opportunities to increase his total of goals from penalties.

Just in case you need a guide on where to watch Sunday's matches in your country, here it is.

Julius Morch-Rasmussen converts a fast break opportunity to draw Denmark level at 19:19. Denmark are currently on a 3:0 run.

Denmark looked as though they were in the ascendancy when they led 10:8 after 19 minutes, but Germany have hit back to lead by two goals at the break.

After scoring six goals from six shots in the first half, Thomas Arnoldsen is now the competition's top scorer. However, Germany left wing Tim Freihöfer leads the scorers in this match. Freihöfer has eight goals from nine attempts – including four goals from five shots from the seven-metre line.

The EHFTV stream is now up and running for the Denmark vs Germany match!

We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with the EHFTV stream and are endeavouring to solve the problem. You can follow the EHF live ticker to stay up to speed with the Denmark vs Germany match.

A lot of eyes will on Denmark's Thomas Sommer Arnoldsen in this opening match. Arnoldsen has scored 44 goals and is currently the joint-third top scorer in the competition. If he scores four goals against Germany, he will overtake Mitja Janc and Francisco Mota da Costa at the top of the scoring chart – for now.

Of course, Slovenia's Mitja Janc has played his last match in this championship, but Francisco Mota da Costa will feature for Portugal in this evening's final, so Arnoldsen will almost certainly need to score more than four goals if is to finish the competition as the top scorer.

After Slovenia, Iceland, Poland and Norway finished their M20 EHF EURO 2022 campaigns with victories in Saturday's placement matches, Sunday's games will decide the final ranking for the top eight teams.

Intriguingly, the final and bronze medal match repeat clashes from earlier in the championship. Portugal beat Spain 36:35 in the preliminary round a week ago, and Serbia defeated Sweden 32:27 in the main round on Tuesday.

At 11:00 CEST, the action begins with the placement match for seventh place between Denmark and Germany.

Sunday's M20 EHF EURO 2022 schedule (all times CEST)

Placement match 7-8

Denmark vs Germany (11:00)

Placement match 5-6

France vs Hungary (13:30)

Bronze medal match

Sweden vs Serbia (15:30)

Final

Portugal vs Spain (18:00)

