Hungary cruise to EURO Cup semi-finals
All EHF EURO 2024 medallists have clinched their berth for the final tournament of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026. On Saturday, bronze medallists Hungary booked their ticket to join reigning champions Norway and runners-up Denmark.
Their 30:22 victory against Czechia was their fourth win, throwing off round 6 of the competition. On Sunday, the fourth and last semi-finalists will be decided as Poland take on Romania.
We had a few heavy situations in the first half, but after 9:9, I think we could show a better quality. In the second half we were more aggressive in defence and it caused a bigger difference and a deserved victory.
I think we played a good match, tactically we tried to play seven against six in attack and 5-1 in defence. At the end, we would decrease the difference and this eight-goal defeat is good enough for us against a strong team like Hungary.