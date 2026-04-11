Hungary cruise to EURO Cup semi-finals

Hungary cruise to EURO Cup semi-finals

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
11 April 2026, 19:50

All EHF EURO 2024 medallists have clinched their berth for the final tournament of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026. On Saturday, bronze medallists Hungary booked their ticket to join reigning champions Norway and runners-up Denmark.

Their 30:22 victory against Czechia was their fourth win, throwing off round 6 of the competition. On Sunday, the fourth and last semi-finalists will be decided as Poland take on Romania.

GROUP 2

Hungary vs Czechia 30:22 (16:13)

Top scorers: Katrin Klujber (Hungary) 8/11, Eliška Desortová (Czechia) 7/14

The task for Czechia was too big: Tomáš Hlavatý’s team needed to win by 12 goals to pass Hungary after losing the reverse fixture 20:31 – but after only eight minutes Hungary led 6:2 and the gap had increased to 15. In their strongest period, the Czechs levelled the result at 9:9 in the 19th minute, but then had a crucial setback, when Hungary answered with a 5:0 run for 14:9. Although the visitors had another comeback early in the second half, closing up to 17:15 after just two minutes thanks to goalkeeper Patricie Wizurova, the decision was taken. Backed by the 10 saves of Zsófi Szemerey (43 per cent efficiency), Vlagyimir Golovin’s squad again pulled ahead with a 9:1 run for their first double-digit lead at 26:16 in minute 44.

For both teams, the overall top scorers were also best scorers on Saturday. At least for 24 hours Czechia’s Eliška Desortová is the top scorer of the competition with 33 goals, while Katrin Klujber (Hungary) has scored 30 times in the six matches played. The result puts Hungary second in the group after two defeats to Denmark, while Czechia are third, having beaten fourth-placed Türkiye twice. On Thursday (18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV), both teams will get to know their EHF EURO 2026 opponents, when the preliminary round groups will be drawn in Katowice, Poland. Hosts Czechia are seeded for the group in Brno, while Hungary will start the tournament in Oradea, Romania.

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HUN CZE 0411 HUN TIME OUT
We had a few heavy situations in the first half, but after 9:9, I think we could show a better quality. In the second half we were more aggressive in defence and it caused a bigger difference and a deserved victory.
Csenge Kuczora
Centre back, Hungary
HUN CZE 0411 CZE ANTHEM
I think we played a good match, tactically we tried to play seven against six in attack and 5-1 in defence. At the end, we would decrease the difference and this eight-goal defeat is good enough for us against a strong team like Hungary.
Tomáš Hlavatý
Head coach, Czechia
HUN CZE 0411 VÁMOS AND CZE PLAYERS
HHF
HUN CZE 0411 SIMON
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HUN CZE 0411 CZE35
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HUN CZE 0411 SZEMEREY
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HUN CZE 0411 HUN BLOCK
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Photos © HHF

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