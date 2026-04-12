17:50

So we're 10 minutes away from throw-off in all of today's games.

The Highlight Match this round is Iceland vs Portugal, which will have English commentary on EHFTV. There will also be English commentary for Germany vs Belgium, and Lithuanian commentary for Sweden vs Lithuania.

When it comes to the two direct tickets available, here are the calculations - home sides Serbia and Austria are very much in the driving seats, and also won their reverse fixtures.

Group 5:

> Serbia qualify if they win, or tie, or lose by 11 goals or less

> Ukraine qualify if they win by 12 goals or more

Group 6:

> Austria qualify if they win, or tie, or lose by seven goals or less

> Greece qualify if they win by eight goals or more

17:40

Here's the first result of the day - Denmark have defeated Türkiye 39:22 in their EHF EURO Cup match. That means Denmark finish top of their group and Türkiye bottom. The Danes will go on to play in the EHF EURO Cup final tournament later this year.