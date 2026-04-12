Last tickets for Women's EHF EURO 2026 to be secured

Last tickets for Women's EHF EURO 2026 to be secured

EHF / Joanne Harris
12 April 2026, 17:00

The final round of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers has arrived, with 12 matches taking place simultaneously on Sunday and six places in the final tournament still up for grabs.

SUNDAY 12 APRIL

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17:50

So we're 10 minutes away from throw-off in all of today's games. 

The Highlight Match this round is Iceland vs Portugal, which will have English commentary on EHFTV. There will also be English commentary for Germany vs Belgium, and Lithuanian commentary for Sweden vs Lithuania.

When it comes to the two direct tickets available, here are the calculations - home sides Serbia and Austria are very much in the driving seats, and also won their reverse fixtures.

Group 5:
> Serbia qualify if they win, or tie, or lose by 11 goals or less
> Ukraine qualify if they win by 12 goals or more

Group 6:
> Austria qualify if they win, or tie, or lose by seven goals or less
> Greece qualify if they win by eight goals or more

17:40

Here's the first result of the day - Denmark have defeated Türkiye 39:22 in their EHF EURO Cup match. That means Denmark finish top of their group and Türkiye bottom. The Danes will go on to play in the EHF EURO Cup final tournament later this year.

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17:30

It will be an emotional day for several stars of handball today. Norway's legendary goalkeeper Katrine Lunde and Swedish players Jamina Roberts and Nathalie Hagman are all playing their last-ever games for their national teams. Their impact on the sport cannot be underestimated but we're sure they will be properly farewelled by the fans in Kristiansand and Kolsta.

Switzerland's Kerstin Kündig will also be farewelled in Zürich, but is not actually playing today. The same goes for Montenegro's Ivona Pavićević and Itana Grbić in Podogorica.

We've published a couple of articles about Lunde and the Swedes - check them out here. There is also a long-form documentary about Lunde in the works, which will be released shortly before the final tournament. 

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17:15

Welcome to the live blog for the last day of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers. We end on a high with no fewer than 12 matches, all starting at 18:00 CEST. There are two direct tickets up for grabs in groups 5 and 6, with Austria and Serbia in pole position, and four more of the best-ranked third-placed teams will also make the final tournament. 

To start things off, here's the preview.

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