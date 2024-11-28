Hungary secure maiden EHF EURO 2024 points
Although Türkiye had a blistering start to the Women's EHF EURO 2024 against Hungary at the Fönix Arena in Debrecen, the debutants fell short in their attempt to surprise the co-hosts. Vlagyimir Golovin’s squad made an instant comeback and never looked back.
It was amazing, the atmosphere, and I am really happy that we have the chance to play at home. I think today a lot of people came and supported us, so it means a lot for us to play in front of our supporters and I think that game was for confidence and I hope on Saturday the arena will be full.
I feel so emotional. It was first game, it was historical day for our country and we could play better, but we did something good on the court, but it was so hard game for us, they were playing at home and we already knew it will be so hard, but I am happy to see that atmosphere.