However, despite the loss Costica Buceschi has reasons to be happy about his squad's performance, while the Hungarians can confidently start preparing for the blockbuster tie against Sweden next.

GROUP A

Hungary vs Türkiye 30:24 (13:8)

the debutants took the co-hosts by storm with an early four-goal lead, but Hungary responded quickly and took their first lead in the 14th minute at 6:5

Zsófi Szemerey was at the heart of Hungary's first-half comeback as the goalkeeper made nine saves and had a 52.9 per cent save efficiency going into the break

Katrin Klujber and Viktória Gyori-Lukács scored six goals each, with the latter being chosen as the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

Yasemin Sahin made history as the veteran scored Türkiye's first-ever goal at major tournaments

explosive left back Asli Iskit-Caliskan was the debutants' top scorer as the left back scored five goals and lived up to the leader's role



Hungary's quality in squad depth denies motivated Turks

Even though Türkiye displayed an impressive performance in the first half and especially in the opening minutes, the Hungarian squad led by Vlagyimir Golovin showed its versatility with many quality options off the bench, which ultimately decided the match.

For example, Hungary had eight different goal-scorers in the first half including the brilliant Petra Vamos who scored three times, in comparison to Türkiye's five players on the scoresheet.

Additionally, Blanka Böde-Bíró stepped in Zsófi Szemerey's place between the posts after half-time to get the job done and bring the two points home, which says everything about Hungary's quality.