Hungary secure maiden EHF EURO 2024 points

Hungary secure maiden EHF EURO 2024 points

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
28 November 2024, 19:40

Although Türkiye had a blistering start to the Women's EHF EURO 2024 against Hungary at the Fönix Arena in Debrecen, the debutants fell short in their attempt to surprise the co-hosts. Vlagyimir Golovin’s squad made an instant comeback and never looked back.

However, despite the loss Costica Buceschi has reasons to be happy about his squad's performance, while the Hungarians can confidently start preparing for the blockbuster tie against Sweden next.

GROUP A

Hungary vs Türkiye 30:24 (13:8)

  • the debutants took the co-hosts by storm with an early four-goal lead, but Hungary responded quickly and took their first lead in the 14th minute at 6:5
  • Zsófi Szemerey was at the heart of Hungary's first-half comeback as the goalkeeper made nine saves and had a 52.9 per cent save efficiency going into the break
  • Katrin Klujber and Viktória Gyori-Lukács scored six goals each, with the latter being chosen as the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos
  • Yasemin Sahin made history as the veteran scored Türkiye's first-ever goal at major tournaments
  • explosive left back Asli Iskit-Caliskan was the debutants' top scorer as the left back scored five goals and lived up to the leader's role


Hungary's quality in squad depth denies motivated Turks

Even though Türkiye displayed an impressive performance in the first half and especially in the opening minutes, the Hungarian squad led by Vlagyimir Golovin showed its versatility with many quality options off the bench, which ultimately decided the match.

For example, Hungary had eight different goal-scorers in the first half including the brilliant Petra Vamos who scored three times, in comparison to Türkiye's five players on the scoresheet.

Additionally, Blanka Böde-Bíró stepped in Zsófi Szemerey's place between the posts after half-time to get the job done and bring the two points home, which says everything about Hungary's quality.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye AR37574 AH (1)
It was amazing, the atmosphere, and I am really happy that we have the chance to play at home. I think today a lot of people came and supported us, so it means a lot for us to play in front of our supporters and I think that game was for confidence and I hope on Saturday the arena will be full.
Petra Vamos
Centre back, Hungary
EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye R1JC9276 JC
I feel so emotional. It was first game, it was historical day for our country and we could play better, but we did something good on the court, but it was so hard game for us, they were playing at home and we already knew it will be so hard, but I am happy to see that atmosphere.
Elif Sila Aydin
Left wing, Türkiye
EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye R1JC7796 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye AR37290 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye R1JC7382 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye R1JC7146 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye R1JC7113 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye AR37326 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye AR37355 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye R1JC7382 JC (1)
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Sweden Vs North Macedonia R1JC3109 JC
Previous Article Live blog: Sweden, France and Norway with big leads
EURO24W Austria Vs Slovakia KA106065 EM
Next Article Ivancok sisters secure Austria’s perfect start in Innsbruck

Latest news

More News