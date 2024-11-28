Live blog: EHF EURO throws off on Thursday with six exciting games
The Women's EHF EURO 2024 - the biggest women's European handball championship in history, with 24 participating teams - gets underway on Thursday in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. The live blog will bring you coverage throughout the day, including news, reviews, videos and pictures of all the action.
We are all very excited. It's a quite new group. Much of them, it's the first time in a big tournament, so I think it's a nice vibe, this emotion. I hope that we will stay in this way for the tournament, doesn't matter what happens. But we are here to learn and start to build our path again.
We know the other teams are very strong. They participated in the last tournaments, the last European championship. We will try to do our best to show our handball is growing in Portugal, in the female gender. So, we'll try do our best, but we know the opposition.