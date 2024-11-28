Live blog: EHF EURO throws off on Thursday with six exciting games

Live blog: EHF EURO throws off on Thursday with six exciting games

28 November 2024, 12:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 - the biggest women's European handball championship in history, with 24 participating teams - gets underway on Thursday in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. The live blog will bring you coverage throughout the day, including news, reviews, videos and pictures of all the action.

15:30

15:00

Another experienced coach on the bench tonight is Ambros Martin, for Spain. Martin took over the team in 2023 and the EHF EURO will be his third major tournament with the team, but this squad is a new-look group of younger players. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan found out about the rebuilding process when she met Martin earlier this week - read more here.

Paris24 W Spain Vs Brazil SP7 1089 SPS
EHF EURO

Martin: “These young players are really hungry”

FEATURE: The EHF EURO 2024 sees two-time finalists Spain embarking on a rebuilding period

yesterday

14:30

Norway are record EHF EURO champions, and their coach, Thorir Hergeirsson, has been in charge for five of those victories. But Hergeirsson is stepping down at the end of this calendar year, to be replaced by Ole Gustav Gjekstad. While his team were having their photoshoot on Tuesday we took the opportunity for a good chat with Hergeirsson, about his coaching philosophy and why he's choosing to step away after 30 years' involvement with the Norwegian national team.

MAL0450
EHF EURO

Thorir Hergeirsson: “Together, we can be a big river”

FEATURE: Thorir Hergeirsson is leading Norway in his final tournament as head coach – but what will his legacy be?

2 days ago

14:10

13:43

Several teams playing today have not featured at the EHF EURO for a while - or ever. We featured three of them in our build-up features: Portugal, North Macedonia and Türkiye. Portuguese right back Beatriz Sousa and Macedonian left back Andrea Sedloska told us how excited they were to be at the EHF EURO, while Türkiye coach, Costica Buceschi, spoke about his ambitions for the debutants. 

20241106 MKD Sedloska Feature 3
EHF EURO

Andrea Sedloska: Wearing the Macedonian jersey with pride

FEATURE: Coming from a family with a rich sporting history, Andrea Sedloska is following in her father's footsteps in a Macedonian jersey

3 weeks ago
20240228 BUL TUR Shumen 83 Msvphotographers
EHF EURO

Costica Buceschi behind Türkiye’s master plan at maiden EHF…

FEATURE: Big steps have been made in women’s handball by Türkiye, who have qualified for their first EHF EURO. Their coach explains how it w…

3 weeks ago
20241109 W EURO POR Feature Sousa 4
EHF EURO

Portugal’s Sousa: “I really want to enjoy the EURO, I'm exci…

FEATURE: Right back Beatriz Sousa wants to make an impression as Portugal return to the Women’s EHF EURO

2 weeks ago

13:00

Spain vs Portugal in Basel is one of the first games to throw off - here's what key players Jennifer Gutiérrez and Bebiana Sabino had to say about being in the EHF EURO when we spoke to them in the last couple of days.

Jennifer Maria GUTIÉRREZ BERMEJO D
We are all very excited. It's a quite new group. Much of them, it's the first time in a big tournament, so I think it's a nice vibe, this emotion. I hope that we will stay in this way for the tournament, doesn't matter what happens. But we are here to learn and start to build our path again.
Jennifer Gútierrez
Left wing, Spain
Bebiana Catarina RODRIGUES SABINO A
We know the other teams are very strong. They participated in the last tournaments, the last European championship. We will try to do our best to show our handball is growing in Portugal, in the female gender. So, we'll try do our best, but we know the opposition.
Bebiana Sabino
Line player, Portugal

12:30

12:00

After months of preparation, the Women's EHF EURO 2024 is finally here! The first three games throw off at 18:00 CET in group A in Debrecen, group C in Basel and group E in Innsbruck, with co-hosts Austria and Hungary both in action. 

A month ago, we put together a power ranking of the top eight teams at the tournament. Tonight's games will start to show whether that list is right, or whether someone has come along to upset the status quo.

H4 9242
EHF EURO

Familiar powerhouses top pre-EURO power ranking

POWER RANKING: After a hectic international week as the teams prepare for the EHF EURO 2024, we look at who’s hot and who’s not

4 weeks ago
EURO24W Behind The Scenes DSC03045 EM
