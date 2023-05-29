Hungry Foxes and Spanish "campeones of the hearts"

Füchse Berlin: Unstoppable from the start to the end

The international season of Füchse Berlin was like Swiss clockwork – precise, no breaks, no delays. But funnily enough the only problem for this “Swiss clockwork” occurred in Switzerland, when Füchse lost the first leg of the quarter-finals 33:37 and were close to elimination! But by turning around the result on home court, Füchse were the big favourites for the trophy in Flensburg. Finally they played their role in style, a bit shaken in the first halves of the semi-final against Montpellier and the final against Granollers. But when it counted, the star-studded squad from the German capital was unbeatable.

Wining 15 of 16 European League matches shows the masterclass of the Foxes – who have composed a squad which would definitely fit in the EHF Champions League. Goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev ended his downswing of the last matches with a bang against Montpellier, Mijajlo Marsenic and Marko Kopljar are a human wall in defence, the wings Hans Lindberg and Milos Vujovic run and score and score and run, while the Danish back court axis with Mathias Gidsel, Jacob Holm and Lasse Andersson combines several world championship trophies. And do not forget tournament MVP Fabian Wiede, whose six goals paved the way to the trophy. This team is built for future success, in the German Bundesliga and maybe in the Champions League. “Winning the European League hopefully was the start of a great journey in the hunt for titles,” said Gidsel.

Granollers are the "Campeones of the hearts"

“Unbelievable.” This was the top answer, when asking all Granollers players and staff about the EHF Finals and the whole European League season. They started from zero, lost both home matches in the last 16 and quarter-final, but eliminated Skanderborg and Flensburg. The 31:29 in the semi-final against Göppingen was the icing on the cake for the Spanish underdogs, and though their fairy tale ended in the final against Berlin, they celebrated with their fans in Campushalle. “We are the happiest ever loser of a final,” said coach Antonio Rama, “we have reached much more than anybody expected from us. I hope the experience we gained in Flensburg will be crucial for the development of the team.” The fans in the arena were singing “campeones, campeones”, and definitely Granollers were the “champions of the hearts”.

Young guns such as Jan Gurry (20), who netted eight times against Göppingen, or Faruk Yusuf (19), on loan from Kielce, characterise the squad, with many more talents are on the rise. In terms of saves, Rangel Luan de Rosa was the number 1 of all European League goalkeepers. And one veteran mastermind showed his class despite being 39 years of age: Antonio Garcia Robledo was top scorer for his side with 94 strikes, finishing in third overall. “This was a dream coming true, simply unbelievable”, said Garcia – and hopes his side might write another fairy tale in future.