Hygiene concept updated for Men’s EHF EURO 2022

The EHF Executive Committee confirmed the decision on Thursday which is based on most recent public health recommendations regarding quarantine periods following an infection with Covid-19. It also follows experiences gained at the IHF Women’s World Championship in Spain in December.

For all adaptions expert medical advice and confirmation was sought by the European Handball Federation.

The mandatory quarantine for team delegation members, i.e. players or coaching staff, has been reduced to five days.

For a re-entry to the competition two subsequent PCR tests must be negative. The first PCR test may take place on the fifth day after the infection has been detected. Between the two tests there has to be at least a 24-hour interval.

The person must also be free of any symptoms and present a medical confirmation to confirm their ability to take part in top-level sporting activities.

Furthermore, the EXEC confirmed an amendment to the EHF EURO regulations which enables the replacement of players with new players from outside the official 35-men squad under special circumstances and with substantial reasons which need an approval of the EHF Tournament Management.

The changes to the hygiene concept and the regulations come into place with immediate effect and are also valid with regards to Covid-19 infections which have been reported to the European Handball Federation prior to 6 January 2022.