Nantes put to the test as group phase opens

The second season of the EHF European League Women has reached its group phase, which will open with seven matches on Saturday on Sunday.

Title holders Les Neptunes de Nantes will begin the group phase with a home match against Bundesliga side SG BBM Bietigheim, widely regarded as one of the favourites of the competition.

In another interesting duel, Handball Club Lada take on Herning-Ikast Håndbold, the team that eliminated them in the quarter-final last season.

GROUP A

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs ES Besancon Feminin (FRA)

Sunday 9 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the two sides have never faced each other before

the Hungarian team will make their debut in the EHF European League, and they will play in Györ instead of their home UFM Arena

the young Hungarian squad is led by a Tóth duo: Eszter and Gabriella

the French side comes off a 33:31 win against Dijon and are ranked fifth in the domestic competition

Besancon’s Lucie Granier was part of the French national team that won silver at the WCh 2021 in Spain last month

Sola HK (NOR) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

Sunday 9 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

this season, the Norwegian side are returning to a European competition after a 15-year break

Sola have experienced left wing Camilla Herrem in their squad

Sola lost their first match in 2022 against Storhamar 30:27

The 2017 winners of the Challenge Cup, Lokomotiva, enter their first group phase in the competition

the Croatian side have the youngest team this season with an average age of 21.6 years, followed by Sola’s 22.1 years

GROUP B

Les Neptunes de Nantes (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Sunday 9 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the title holders progressed to the group phase with a 74:49 aggregate win in qualification over Swedish team H65 Höörs

Bietgheim also easily qualified: a 60:38 aggregate win over Norwegian side Tertnes Bergen

Bietigheim continued their perfect run in the German Bundesliga with an impressive 33:22 victory over CL participants Dortmund last Sunday, their 10th straight win

Bietigheim have lost all six games played against French opponents in European competitions: four against Metz Handball and two against Brest Bretagne Handball

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)

Sunday 9 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

last season’s EHF Finals participants Baia Mare lost key players like goalkeeper Filippa Idehn, left back Jovanka Kovacevic and line player Linn Blohm last summer

the Romanian side has been impressive on their home court, losing only once in seven games: in the semi-final against reigning champions, Les Neptunes de Nantes

Lubin have not played in the group phase of a European competition before

the Polish side eliminated LC Brühl (68:43 on aggregate) and HC Zvezda (68:55) in their two qualification rounds

Baia Mare have won only once in four games against Polish opponents: in the Challenge Cup semi-final of 2002/03 against Nata AZS-AWFiS Gdansk

GROUP C

Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)

Saturday 8 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Magura take part in a group phase for a third time: they lost all 12 matches in the EHF Cup group phase in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, they played in the EHF Cup group stage, but lost all 12 matches

the Romanian team suffered two defeats against Storhamar in 2018/19: 26:18 and 28:23

this season, Storhamar defeated another Romanian side in qualification: SCM Gloria Buzau (57:53 on aggregate)

in the same competition stage, Magura proved too strong for the Hungarian side DVSC Schaeffler: 47:43 on aggregate

Storhamar right wing Emilie Hovden won a gold medal with Norway at the Women's World Championship 2021

Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Herning-Ikast Håndbold (DEN)

Sunday 9 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Lada were seeded directly into the group stage; Herning-Ikast defeated MTK Budapest in qualification round 3 (68:56 on aggregate)

last season, the two teams met in EL quarter-final and Herning-Ikast won twice, 31:29 and 28:25

Herning's Emma Friis and Simone Petersen won bronze with Denmark at the Women's World Championship 2021, where four Lada's players represented Russia

Lada lost to CSKA 33:32 in the Russian Cup quarter-final last week; the team is ranked third in the domestic league behind Rostov-Don and CSKA

Herning-Ikast are fourth in the Danish league, behind CL clubs Odense and Esbjerg and fellow EHF European League Women team Viborg HK

GROUP D

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Váci NKSE (HUN)

Saturday 8 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Chambray are playing their debut season in European club competitions; they beat Molde Elite (65:52 on aggregate) in the final qualification round

Vac finished bottom of their group with two points in last season’s group phase

Vac eliminated HSG Blomberg-Lippe in the qualification round 3: 56:51 on aggregate

Chambray have some decorated players in their roster: right back Alexandra Lacrabere is Olympic champion with France and goalkeeper Rikke Granlund world champion with Norway

the French team lost to Brest Bretagne Handball in a domestic league match on Wednesday (32:24) and are currently eighth-placed, while Vac are ranked fifth in the Hungarian league

Viborg HK (DEN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)

Match has been postponed and will be rescheduled.